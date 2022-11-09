Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Nov. 8, 2012
The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce recently honored businesses and individuals for their “Outrageously Good Customer Service.”
Area chamber members and chamber staff met for breakfast at Fraser’s Restaurant to recognize service that has gone above and beyond a customer’s expectations.
Two individuals, one department and two companies received the customer service awards.
Marian Wingo, owner of local rental property, Marian Manor, was nominated for her exceptional service to a vacationer as well as for her “immaculate” rental property.
“I felt immersed all week in real human warmth, even though I was visiting solo and for the first time at Marian Manor,” James Smith said in his nomination letter of Wingo.
Wingo owns the Ashe County rental property, but lives in Mississippi. She said she hopes to eventually move to the area.
Dr. Timothy Rector was the other individual honored for his consistent, quality care as a local dentist.
“No matter how busy the office, I still receive excellent patient care from knowledgeable staff,” Carolyn Shepherd said in her nomination of Rector. “I know … that when I go I will receive their undivided attention and highest quality of care.”
Department Award
The Patient Access Department at Ashe Memorial Hospital received recognition for their “efficient and remarkably kind service.”
Garrett Briggs nominated the department. “The ladies with the hospital try hard to always treat people professionally and courteously,” he said. “I am confident that they would greatly appreciate the recognition.”
Business/Company Award
Appalachian Appliance Company, owned by Dan and Christine Kolhage, and Blue Ridge Air, owned by Bill Teague, Billy Teague, Susie Teague and Jewel “the family dog” Teague, received awards for their Outrageously Good Customer Service.
“Dan and Christine Kolhage operate a first class appliance repair service,” read a letter from HP and Wanda Parks nominating AAC.
Speaking highly of both Dan and Christine, the Parks’ letter said, “Dan arrived as scheduled and quickly determined the problem,” and “each and every time we have called, Christine has been friendly and professional in answering the telephone, scheduling the appointment and following up after the service visit.”
Stan Wilkinson nominated Blue Ridge Air and enthusiastically recommended the family-run business for a service award.
“They work together as a family team and always have a positive attitude towards helping their customers,” Wilkinson said. “It has always been a pleasure, as a customer, working with the Teague’s at Blue Ridge Air.”
Nov. 13, 2014
Veterans from all branches of military service were honored Monday by students of Ashe County High School during a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
Ashe County High School Principal Jason Krider wanted the students to understand the reason behind Veteran’s Day is more than just a day off of school.
“It’s very important for our students to understand why we have the freedoms we have and it’s easy to get lost in this day and age because you just don’t see it as much on main stream, said Krider. “I think it’s important for every student to be able to experience and see all the vast generations of veterans who come to this as well as see each branch of service represented.”
Army Junior Recruit Officer Training Corps (AJROTC) Cadet Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Telana Poe echoed Krider’s statement saying veterans do not always get the recognition they deserve and the school wanted to show their appreciation.
“The ceremony we had was to honor the veterans in Ashe County,” Poe said proudly. “Many of them you don’t realize are our teachers and are throughout our community that we see on a daily basis. They don’t always get the recognition they need. Veteran’s Day is a very important holiday to recognizing these people. The JROTC truly appreciates the veterans and everything they’ve done.“
That recognition spread to the AJROTC cadets themselves from their fellow students while in uniform for the ceremony.
“On a day to day basis we don’t see the respect to the JROTC as much,” explained Poe. “But when we’re in uniform or we’re doing something like this, people are so respectful and when people see us in the hallways, they’ll say ‘hey, you did great.’”
The ceremony began as most military ceremonies do, with military customs and traditions such as the presentation of colors (displaying the U.S. flag) and playing the National Anthem. It concluded with a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps.
AJROTC Instructor Chalk Wetmore spoke as the guest speaker and said, as he looked out among the students, how proud he was of each and every one of them.
“These young men and women get it,” Wetmore said. “They get what’s important. They’re going to make mistakes, sure. But the core principles and the core of values of America are right there. I think that’s due to parents being actively involved in this area.
“One thing I’ve noticed about the people in the High Country and specifically the people of Ashe County,” Wetmore continued, “that there are a lot of traditions and family values and the principles that made our country great are deeply embedded in these hills. The people continually remind the younger generation of those traditions.”
During the ceremony, Andrea Gardner, program host and ACHS Chorus director, asked for a show of hands of students who were planning to join the military after high school. Krider was impressed with the number of hands he saw raised.
“It’s exciting that we still have students who are still interested in that,” Krider said while smiling. “A lot of times I think people today are like ‘Oh the military, I don’t want to do that. I’m not interested,’ but with our ROTC program as strong as it is, it really helps students see it’s not just about going off fighting a war anymore. There are so many different levels to the military now days. I’m very proud to see there are some students interested in serving.”
Nov. 10, 2016
It’s official: West Jefferson just won an infrastructure contest held by Strong Towns, a nonprofit organization promoting strong communities.
As part of the “Strongest Infrastructure Project” contest, West Jefferson was among five finalists nationwide selected for Strong Towns readers to vote on.
“Strong Towns readers and members who voted for this project were, no doubt impressed by this neighborhood-scale effort to make a downtown street safer, more walkable and more attractive, which is clearly having an impact on the life and economic activity of the city. Well done, West Jefferson!” said an article from Strong Towns explaining why West Jefferson won.
According to the article, the revitalization of West Jefferson involved removing overheard power-lines and replacing traffic lights with stop signs, bumping out curbs for increased pedestrian traffic and doing landscaping along Jefferson Avenue.
“This project was undertaken by a public-private partnership in the city of West Jefferson, N.C.,” explains the article. “When the NCDOT announced the resurfacing of Jefferson Ave in 2010/2011, the city decided to use it as an opportunity to revitalize a neglected commercial area, fulfilling a long-held desire that the community had expressed during a public charrette in 2002, aided by North Carolina State University.”
According to West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price, West Jefferson was recommended for this project by the N.C. Mainstreet program.
“We got several votes, I’m not sure exactly how many, but the word got out, and it got shared on Facebook, and next thing you know, we won,” Price said. “They’ll be giving us a certificate and all that.”
Voting took place between Oct. 24 through Oct. 30. West Jefferson was up against stiff competition; other finalists include Broadway Pedestrian Redesign, Crompton Place, the Frederick Douglass Stride Toward Freedom Garden and Modesto Junior College’s campus connection.
For Price, West Jefferson’s contest win is welcome news.
“It’s just good PR,” Price said. “Winning something like this let’s people know what we’ve got, and people like what we’ve got, so it’s a big positive.”
About West Jefferson
During the contest, Strong Towns gave brief descriptions for each of the five finalists, including West Jefferson.
After the railroad left in the 1970s, West Jefferson was a crossroads for employees going to work in the town’s manufacturing facilities, but between 2001 and 2008, many of these facilities closed, leaving the downtown with vacant buildings, an unattractive street front and infrastructure that was not conducive to pedestrian traffic.
In 2002, the Ashe Revitalization Committee, now the West Jefferson Community Partnership, worked with N.C. State University to develop new design plans for downtown.
In 2010, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced the resurfacing of Jefferson Avenue. The town partnered with NCDOT, McGill Associates, Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation and Appalachian District Health Department to design a downtown that would be pedestrian friendly.
NCDOT and West Jefferson moved quickly to begin the project.
By 2016, the town has placed electrical utilities for street lights under the sidewalks, removed traffic signals and added bump-outs and landscaping.
The all-way stops have slowed traffic to allow pedestrians to see all the unique downtown shops and made crossing the streets for pedestrians safer by shortening the crossing distance.
About Strong Towns
Strong Towns is an online resource that discusses infrastructure for America’s towns and cities. The resource recently began a conversation about infrastructure spending and the #InfrastructureCrisis, and is highlighting good infrastructure spending decisions, as found in West Jefferson.
“At Strong Towns, we believe that a nation full of towns that take on small, incremental projects to improve their neighborhoods is a much better model than a nation where the federal government goes trillions of dollars in debt in the hopes of growing the economy through megaprojects. The redesign in West Jefferson is a superb example of this,” said information from Strong Towns.
