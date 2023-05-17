Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
May 19, 2011
A haunting in Jefferson? Paranormal team investigates the old county courthouse
As dusk fell at the Museum of Ashe County History on a Friday evening, members of the 3P Paranormal activity team began to unpack their high tech ghost hunting equipment and prepare for a long night of well, sitting and waiting.
The team of local ghost busters and myth debunkers had recently been granted permission by the museum’s governing body to see for themselves if the 100-year-old building had any eery stories to tell.
Until the turn of the century, the crimson-colored building had served as the county’s mecca for all things judicial and during its heyday, it was center stage for local politics and court day in Ashe was treated as a countywide social event.
If the old courthouse’s walls could talk, the team was there, willing to listen.
“We never go into a place with the preconceived notion that it is haunted,” the team’s leader, Jennifer Bumgarner said moments before beginning her investigation.
“We go into a place because the likelihood or probability of something being there is high,” Bumgarner continued. “Like the courthouse — the building is over a 100 years old, so the probability of something being there is high.”
Bumgarner agreed that the countless number of lives that hung in the balance — along with the building’s proximity to where the gallows once stood — could tie into the building’s living past.
The museum’s curator, Don Long, also joined the team Friday night to ascertain if the building’s ghostly reputation could live up to the hype that had surrounded it for so long.
Long had heard countless stories of courthouse employees who reportedly had seen phenomenon transpire throughout the building.
“There is nothing that I can document with any certainty or rigorous proof but there has always been ghost stories of folks who worked there in the old days,” Long said an earlier interview.
One recent account that sticks out in Long’s mind is the case of a college intern’s close encounter last summer.
“When I came back from lunch one day, he [the intern] had eaten lunch in the conference room and asked me, ‘Does the building ever make any noise?’” Long said. “I replied, ‘Yes, it is a 100-year-old building, it probably has a lot to say.’”
While Long was gone, the intern said he heard the telephone ring upstairs and someone walk across the room to answer it — even though the student was the only person present in the building.
“I told him it was probably Tam Bowie (a well-known lawyer of the early 1900s) or Will Banks (the last man to be executed in Ashe) answering the phone,” Long said with a chuckle.
But if there are any leftover spirits or entities still walking the creaky museum floors, the paranormal sleuths said they have the equipment necessary to track them down — and this is no amateur hour.
The team set up four stationary infrared cameras in the building Friday night — two in the dusty, untouched main courtroom in the upstairs and two more downstairs including the main hallway.
They also used electromagnetic field (EMF) detectors to determine if the building had any “hot spots” or exposed wiring because as Bumgarner noted, “high amounts of EMF can cause paranoia and make people see things that are not there.
“We are not trying to necessarily disprove something, but look for an explanation.”
Infrared thermometers are also a part of the team’s arsenal during any investigation to measure ambient and surface temperature readings.
The team also came prepared to decipher the courthouse’s code of secrets with an innovative cache of ghost hunting equipment — masterfully assembled by what Bumgarner calls their “MacGyver” of ghost hunting, Brandon
Blackburn.
Blackburn, founder of the now defunct paranormal group — Into the Dark — has emerged as the connoisseur for all types of ghost gadgetry including the “ghost touch” which is a rigged flashlight that requires just the slightest amount of pressure to turn on. So, if a ghost or entity is given the opportunity to make its presence known, the simple switch of the flashlight is all it takes.
Voice recorders are also a favorite with the investigators: They allow investigators to review audio recordings of possible electronic voice phenomenon that they did not hear during the night.
Throughout the course of their investigation, the team was broken down into two groups and took turns canvassing the building and searching for answers.
Headquarters for the entire operation were located in a back workroom on the first floor where the team could watch on a split-screen video monitor what would unfold that evening.
Friday’s investigation was one of the group’s few high profile type cases although they have searched in earnest at more than 30 locations throughout the county, including the old Jefferson hospital. During that particular chilling experience, the group encountered audible shouting, the ding from an elevator in a building where there hasn’t been electricity in years and orbs of light hurling itself at their cameras.
The up and coming group of supernatural fanatics is not in this effort for the thrill or rush of being scared, but they want to help people and test theories in the paranormal community, like are there better times during the day that are more conducive to investigating? What equipment works better under certain conditions?
There is also an appeal to more of a civic duty to their community and helping those who may truly be living with ghost-like phenomenon.
“Not everyone is happy they live in a haunted house,” said Bumgarner.
With the cameras turned on and all final prep work coming to an end, the group readied for nightfall.
As the last glimmers of light reflected off the darkened windows of the museum, a chill in the air took over and the group settled in for a night of work.
If there is a presence in the old Jefferson courthouse, 3P Paranormal readied them once and for all to unravel the truth of the local legend.
May 16, 2013
Ashe Memorial CEO resigns
The Board of Trustees of Ashe Memorial Hospital announced Friday the resignation of hospital CEO R.D. Williams.
Williams has served as CEO of Ashe Memorial Hospital for the past 18 years, and has been an involved member of the community, according to a press release issued by Ashe Memorial Hospital May 10.
“As a strong leader, tireless mentor and champion for community health, R.D. has positively impacted the lives of Ashe County residents for nearly two decades,” Ashe Memorial Hospital Board Chair James G. Gambill said. “He has been an asset to our hospital and community and our gratitude to him cannot be overstated.”
Williams will continue as AMH CEO through May 30, when he will depart to Hendry Regional Medical Center in Clewiston, Fl.
“A nationwide search for a new permanent CEO is underway and an interim will be named to this position at the end of the month,” according to AMH. “There is no current time frame for the search to be completed.”
On July 26, 2012, Gambill confirmed ongoing contract negotiations with Novant Healthcare, a not-for-profit group of hospitals and physician practices across the southeast. The decision to sign with Novant came as the board of trustees evaluated AMH’s current management company, Quorum Health Resources, whose three-year contract expires this year.
Trustees ultimately selected Novant from multiple candidates, including Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
“From time to time, management contracts expire and are renewed,” said the board in a prepared statement. “After reviewing the management choice for AMH, the board of trustees has selected Novant as the best available. We feel this choice will allow the hospital to not only continue to provide excellent primary care to the citizens but also expand services and move toward being the best primary care anywhere.”
The selection of Novant severs a more than three decade relationship with Quorum, according to Gambill, and ends William’s employment, who remains a Quorum employee.
“R.D. has a non-compete clause, so there wasn’t an option to keep R.D.,” said Gambill in July 2012. “He’s been there for 17 years as CEO, in a time when most hospital CEO’s only last two-and-a-half years. He’s been great, and he’s had to make some tough calls. We, and the community, will miss him.”
During his tenure, Williams worked to establish the Ashe County Health Council, a Healthy Carolinians Task Force and its successor organization the Ashe Health Alliance.
“These organizations bring together the health and human service providers and volunteers in the county to work together to address identified health needs and disparities in Ashe County’s communities,” according to AMH. “Williams has also recruited 20 physicians to the Ashe County Medical Community, most recently...Dr. Terry Williams, D.O., FACOG, a new OB/GYN.”
Under his watch, AMH has received local, state and national awards including the American Hospital Association’s Nova Award, National Rural Health Association’s Outstanding Rural Health Organization of the Year, Most Wired for Information Technology and iVantage Top 100 Critical Access Hospital Awards.
“R.D. was an influential and positive part of the Ashe Chamber and of Ashe County for a number of year,” Executive Director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Cabot Hamilton said in a May 9 email. “I am sure that I speak for all of you in wishing R.D. and his family the best. He will be missed.”
May 18, 2017
Middle School Club honors Ashe County with quilt
Members of Ashe County Middle School’s Sew Cool Club, comprised of seventh and eighth graders, finally witnessed the culmination of their winter’s-long labor when their quilt was presented for the first time at the Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild’s monthly meeting on May 11.
11 of the 16 club members were present, as well as ACMS teachers and club sponsors Kristy Aldridge and Dawn Richardson, to see their quilt presented. The quilt is made up of several different blocks depicting unique parts of Ashe County determined by the club members.
Depicted on the quilt are the Ashe County Frescoes, the Virginia Creeper, the seasons, Christmas trees, farming, Ashe County Cheese, snow, autumn leaves, fishing, winter beauty, music, Ashe County Schools, flowers, the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Parkway Theater and love.
Aldridge said that growing up in Ashe County it’s easy to take for granted the resources that make Ashe a great county. The goal of the quilt was to produce something tangible that represented these unique aspects.
“What we wanted to do was just instill in them the richness and heritage of Ashe County,” Aldridge said. “We thought a good project to do that would be to do a quilt where each one of them got to pick one thing about Ashe County that they thought was neat and added to its heritage.”
“We just wanted them to learn how cool our county really is,” Richardson added. “They’re a great group of girls and they did a great job. Before this I had never used a sewing machine so when we started this I was really nervous because I didn’t know really what I was doing but with help, and with the help of some of the girls, we worked together and we figured it out.”
The quilt idea originated from a former club, lead by Aldridge, on Ashe County history. Aldridge said the students responded well to the club in the past and Richardson and herself decided to structure the club around an activity like sewing that had a culminating activity, to work toward, like a quilt.
Aldridge said the club was made possible by the Bright Ideas Grant they received from Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp.
Without an extensive knowledge of quilting, Aldridge and Richardson, reached out to Kathy Carpenter, from the Ashe County Piecemakers Quilt Guild, for help.
“Over the winter, mostly the entire month of march, they learned how to sew,” Carpenter said. “Most of them did not know how to sew. They went from mostly not sewers to quilters.”
After each student had completed their individual block, Carpenter helped piece them together into a single quilt and presented it to the members for the first time at the May 11 meeting.
Aldridge said that they planned to display the quilt somewhere in the middle school.
