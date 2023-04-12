Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 12, 2012
Parkway Theater goes digital
For more than 60 years, Parkway Theater has become synonymous with West Jefferson.
Like other fixtures in the downtown, the theater has provided more than an entertainment venue, as scores of generations have recorded memories of fonder and joy, etched within their minds.
“I bought it in 1984,” recalled owner Tony Eldreth as he stood inside the projector’s box, overlooking rows of empty seats Thursday afternoon, April 5. “It was just closed, and one day, I asked the wrong person why.”
Eldreth inquired to the grandson of the theater’s late owner, Russell Barr, on the status of the building, and what would become of it. In almost no time, Eldreth said the family was calling him to gauge his interest on buying the theater.
Since then, the theater has become a family affair with the Eldreths routinely chipping in with operations and needed repairs. His son, Chris “Popcorn” Eldreth was busy recently putting a fresh coat of paint on the stairs leading up to the film room.
While much has remained unchanged within the theater building, the quality of delivering mainstream motion pictures has evolved.
As with other industries, technological advancements have ushered in the digital age, changing the speed and method those services are delivered.
Since the arrival of modern movie theaters in the 1920s, cinemas across the world have long relied on film fed projects that consisted of an elaborate reel system.
Operators would spend the hours leading up to show time, cutting and splicing film and placing it through the reels, only to have to dissemble the pieces before making way for the next feature presentation.
Now, that too, has changed.
New digital projection systems are now replacing the old reel systems, which are quickly becoming obsolete.
The movie companies that supply Eldreth with the latest blockbusters warned him that by that by 2013, new film presentations would cease in production.
“I thought the longer I waited, the longer it would take to find a tech person that could change the system over,” said Eldreth. “So, I just went ahead and had it done.”
Altogether, the new display outfit cost Eldreth $130,000, and that includes a new sound system along with a computer projector.
Instead of fumbling with oversized reels and miles of film, Eldreth simply loads a small hard drive containing the movie into the computer and pushes play.
“It’s as simple as that,” said Eldreth. “No more splicing, breaking, lifting or scratching the films … everything would damage them.”
Aside from less work behind the projection box, the new system has allowed Eldreth to do things that in the past would have destroyed the film.
“If I want to, I can just push stop in the middle of the movie,” said Eldreth. “If I did that with the reels, it would caught the film on fire. … And say, what if I there were only 10 people in the theater, and they all decided to leave before it ended. Well now, I can just stop the movie and it will go back to the beginning. Before, I would have to let it go through the credits and everything else, even if no one was in the theater.”
The difference in the quality of the presentation has changed, as well.
“It’s like watching a high definition television on a 22-by-12 foot screen,” said Eldreth. “It’s as plain and as bright as can be … the customers have commented on that, too.”
With the digital projectors, one for each theater, also came a new digital sound system that has also added to the patrons’ experience.
“During the movie, you can actually hear a helicopter coming down the side of the theaters’ walls before it appears on screen,” said Eldreth.
For the Eldreth family, the digital age has brought with it, certain rewards.
“I think this will certainly make show times much easier,” said Eldreth’s wife, Sharon. “The system seems to be efficient, improved quality, and I love the sound.”
April 14, 2016
Holden resigns as superintendent
Todd Holden, superintendent of Ashe County Schools, announced his resignation from his position during the Ashe County Board of Education meeting April 11 at the Ashe County Arts Center.
“I want to just say that I want to thank this board for all their support and helping me grow as superintendent and for their support and their advice,” Holden said. “We work very well together. I want to thank Ashe County for giving me a welcome that I’ve never experienced before in my life.
“I’m very appreciative of the three years that I have been here and it is with a heavy heart that I say to everyone that I will be leaving Ashe County July 1 and taking superintendency of Madison County schools.”
Charles King, chairman of the Ashe County Board of Education, said Holden will be missed.
“He has been an inspiration to all of us,” King said. “He’s kept our schools at an even keel. He’s improved the situation for teachers and all the personnel working in the school system right on down to the bus drivers. He never left out anybody. That’s what we’ll remember about Dr. Todd Holden.”
After the announcement, the audience congratulated Holden on the job he has done with Ashe County’s schools and Holden expressed his gratitude.
“It was a very, very, very difficult decision,” Holden said, as his eyes began to water. “I want to thank the people of Ashe County for being supportive and I want to thank my principals, my teachers, my board; Phyllis Yates (associate superintendent) is amazing in everything that she does.
“The teachers, students, it’s a perfect place to be. I’m going to miss it immensely. It was very difficult for me to come to this conclusion. I hope that I have given to Ashe as much as Ashe has given to me. That’s it.”
April 15, 2020
Easter storm brings heavy rain to the High Country
An overnight storm, which began during the evening hours of Easter Day, April 12, dumped several inches of rain onto Ashe County. Several residents were left stranded at their homes due to washed out or cracked roads, mudslides and downed trees.
Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill said the county received reports of most low-water bridges underwater, multiple downed trees in roadways and mudslides on Frank Dillard Road and High Drive.
According to Gambill, the fire department secured a propane tank which was floating on New River Bend South Road.
As a result of the storm, 14 low-water bridges in Ashe County are projected to be closed, to traffic from both directions, through April 15, according to information from the NCDOT Bridge Crew.
Four of the bridges are located in West Jefferson, five are in Jefferson and the other five are located in Lansing, according to data compiled by the NCDOT Bridge Crew.
Roads in West Jefferson experiencing the closure of one of these bridges are Brown Road, Methodist Camp Road, Bare Road and Hartzog Ford Road.
Roads in Jefferson experiencing the closure of a low-water bridge are North Fulton Reeves Road, Low Water Bridge Road, Mcneil Road and Campbell Road.
In Lansing, roads with the closure of a bridge due to storm damage and flooding include Roundabout Road, Lue Jones Road, Ed Little Road, Clifton Road and Teaberry Road.
All bridges, which were closed on the morning of April 13, are projected to remain closed until April 15 according to the NCDOT. The bridges located on Roundabout Road, Lue Jones Road, Ed Little Road and Teaberry Road are projected to remain closed until noon while the others are forecasted to reopen at 9 a.m.
NCDOT Highway Maintenance Engineer Ethan Osborne said on April 15 there are currently four road closures in Ashe County.
Railroad Grade Road, located 300 feet West of New River Bridge Road is currently closed while DOT forces are repairing a large mudslide.
Frank Dillard Road, located 500 feet East of Dishman Road is closed due to a large culvert being washed out.
Cranberry Springs Road, located 0.5 miles from US-221 S is closed due to a large culvert being washed out.
Dick Phillips Road, located 0.4 miles from Phillips Gap Road, is also closed to traffic because of a culvert being washed out.
The Red Cross sent out a release on April 13 regarding its response to the damage caused by the overnight storms.
The Red Cross serves 51 counties, 47 of which are in North Carolina and four in South Carolina.
According to communications director Caroline Fountain, disaster responders began answering calls at 2:40 a.m. on April 13 and had virtually responded to 10 incidents and assisted 40 individuals by 9:15 a.m. Fountain said the individuals they responded to were located in Buncombe, Macon, Henderson, Gaston, Forsyth, Catawba, Davison and Stanly counties.
“Calls continue to come in across the region and our teams are actively responding to assist displaced families. We’re also working closely with Emergency Management in Watauga County and supporting evacuations,” Fountain said in the release.
According to Fountain, disaster responders are assisting impacted families virtually due to enhanced precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
If someone has been displaced due to the storm and needs assistance, please contact 1-800-REDCROSS.
In addition to damaged roads, several Ashe residents lost power due to the storm. Blue Ridge Energy line technicians were still restoring power to several Ashe and Caldwell county residents on April 13.
According to the outage update provided by Director of Public Relations Renee Whitener, 21 locations were damaged and 429 members were affected. The outages began at 1:45 a.m. on Monday and as of 3 p.m. crews were still working to restore the remaining 11 members without power. The primary areas affected were Creston, Beaver Creek, Baldwin, Shatley Springs and Obids.
According to Whitener, locations of outages in Ashe and Caldwell counties had lengthier outage times as crews had to wait for flood waters to recede in order to gain access to damaged power lines. The causes of outages across the system were caused by high winds and fallen trees outside of rights of way tearing down power lines.
