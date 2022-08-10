Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Aug. 9, 2012
Students across Ashe County put away months of summer sunshine and said goodbye to lazy mornings in bed to embrace the start of the 2012-2013 school year Tuesday.
“We’re excited about getting things started,” said Superintendent of Ashe County Schools Travis Reeves.
“The biggest change for the schools will be the new common core curriculum,” Reeves said. “Our teachers have been taking this transition seriously, and have worked hard for the past year to ensure they’re ready.”
During the past year, Ashe County educators have worked to implement the new curriculum, which is designed toward preparing students for college and a globally integrated workforce.
North Carolina, and Ashe County, will join 48 other states and the District of Columbia in adopting a common curriculum, according to Reeves.
“We’re interested in kids being able to think for themselves and demonstrating their learning,” Reeves said. “We’re less interested in whether kids can memorize facts and do great work on true or false assessments, and more interested in helping our students come together, think critically, and problem solve. I think our kids are going to really embrace it.”
On Tuesday morning, Mountain View Elementary School Principal David Blackburn said the curriculum changes had been embraced by his staff.
“With the new curriculum, there’s far more emphasis on, ‘Why?’ versus simply, ‘What?’” Blackburn said. “We have to lay the groundwork for that at the elementary level.”
Reeves said Tuesday that the school system is also working on a “Common Core and More” tab to help parents, students and teachers negotiate the change.
“We’re working on a FAQ for parents, what the changes will look like, and how they can help their students,” Reeves said.
Reeves also said bus scheduling went smoothly Tuesday morning, with one exception. An individual’s vehicle backed into a bus at Blue Ridge Elementary, causing minimal delays.
“No one was hurt or injured, and we’re happy with the way the bus situation worked out this morning,” said Reeves.
In the 2011-2012 school year, Ashe County Schools was forced to abort an experiment designed to shorten ride times across the district, that forced some students to ride the bus for longer than three hours.
“So far, so good,” said Mountain View Assistant Principal Sandra Peterson. “We had no problems with the buses this morning.”
Aug 7, 2014
A pro-Israel demonstration was held along Jefferson Avenue in West Jefferson on Friday, Aug. 1, by members of Emmanuel Baptist Church, located on 1028 Deep Ford Road in Lansing.
“We wanted to get it into people’s heads to be more pro-Israel,” said pastor Jeff Brown from Emmanuel Baptist Church. “We had a lot of good responses.”
Church members stood along Jefferson Avenue and held up signs for more than two hours on Friday. An example of the signs read “Honk for Israel.”
According to Brown, between 50 to 75 percent of passersby honked upon seeing the group’s signs. Several people, according to Brown, were stopping and talking to the group; some were taking pictures.
“Really, we didn’t have any negative feedback,” Brown said. “The majority of people were ecstatic.”
According to Brown, the spirit of the pro-Israel demonstration was prompted by the recent escalation in violent activity on the Gaza Strip.
Brown, along with members of his congregation, got the idea for the demonstration from a church member, an Israeli-born missionary, who converted to Christianity.
But not everyone involved in Friday’s demonstration was from Emmanuel Baptist Church. Local man Kershaw Getty heard about the demonstration and wanted to participate.
According to Getty, there are two main reasons for his participation.
“There are two main factors. It is a biblical thing with me being a Christian. The Bible says if we bless Israel, God will bless us,” Getty said.
“Also, they are our democratic allies in the Middle East. The only democracy over there. They are our brothers in democracy, and we need to support them from that point of view as well,” Getty said.
Getty also said Israel shouldn’t be blamed for trying to defend itself.
Aug. 11, 2016
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released their Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings on July 27, and Ashe Memorial Hospital received an overall four-star rating for the second year.
According to information from Ashe Memorial Hospital/Marketing Director Patty Parsons, only 20 percent of hospitals received a four-star rating nationally, and only 2 percent received a five-star rating.
“Ashe Memorial’s results are the outcome of efforts of our entire team working together to provide a remarkable experience for each and every patient,” said Laura Lambeth, chief executive officer of Ashe Memorial Hospital. “I am proud to be a part of a hospital where patients are treated like family.”
According to Parsons, the star ratings were first introduced in 2015 on Hospital Compare, the agency’s public information website, to make it easier for consumers to choose a hospital and understand the quality of care they deliver.
The Hospital Compare star ratings relate to patients’ experience of care. The ratings are based on data from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems Survey (HCAHPS) measures that are included in Hospital Compare.
HCAHPS have been in use since 2006 to measure patients’ perspective of hospital care and includes topics such as:
- How well nurses and doctors communicated with patients
- How responsive hospital staff was to patient needs
- How clean and quiet hospital environments were
- How well patients were prepared for post-hospital settings
Ashe Memorial Hospital ranked the same as the national average in mortality rates and readmission and above average in patient experience. Data was not available for the other categories.
Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital, in Avery County, also scored four stars. Like AMH, the hospital ranked at national average in mortality rates and readmission and above average in patient experience.
Watauga Medical Center received three stars in the ranking, or an average score. The hospital scored near national averages in most categories, below average in patient experience and above average in timeliness and efficient use of medical imaging.
Cannon Hospital and Watauga Medical Center are both a part of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System.
According to the Raleigh News & Observer, some hospital officials — such as those at WakeMed, which earned two stars — say the rankings are unfair and do not account for diverse patient populations.
But Medicare’s Kate Goodrich, director of Center for Clinical Standards and Quality, argued for the ratings system’s transparency in a statement released July 27.
“We are updating the star ratings on the Hospital Compare website to help millions of patients and their families learn about the quality of hospitals, compare facilities in their area side-by-side and ask important questions about care quality when visiting a hospital or other health care provider,” Goodrich said.
