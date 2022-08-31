Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Aug. 30, 2012
Skybest Communications has launched a local content channel featuring a variety of area programming pertaining to High Country history, upcoming community happenings and high school sporting events.
The channel is called SkyZone HD and will air on Skybest TV’s channels 1 and 801, said public relations administrator Karen Powell.
Skybest officials said the new channel kicked off its programming with a feature on a history of the Virginia Creeper railroad and interviews with Ashe County High School Athletic Director Marc Payne and Ashe football Coach Brian Hampton.
Other programming will include recent broadcasts of WKSK’s “Happy Time Show.”
Skybest TV is available to customers who currently have fiber to the premise based telecommunications services.
Ashe County Schools Superintendent Travis Reeves said a memorandum of understanding between the board of education and Skybest to allow the delayed airing of Huskies’ sporting events on the new channel was approved during an Aug. 6 meeting.
School officials were previously approached by Heartland Publications in 2011 about the possibility of live streaming Huskies’ athletic events, but declined that opportunity due to fears that doing so would impact ticket sales at sporting events.
With Skybest’s offer, Reeves said school officials — in fairness — extended a similar offer to Heartland Publications to which they declined.
“We wanted to be fair to both,” said Reeves. “What it boils down to is we think this is a good thing for our kids whether it is through either through Heartland of Skyline.”
The delayed airings will also allow Skybest to edit the broadcasts and insert color commentary, said Reeves.
“We want to help promote our area schools’ events and not compete with gate receipts, so we will air the current week’s game the following week, and we also plan to feature team marathon events with multiple games re-broadcast on certain weekend dates,” said Skyline CEO Jimmy Blevins in a news release. “We realize that family members of students who are part of these events may not be able to attend all the games, so it will be an opportunity to view them later.”
In addition to athletic events, Reeves said he has received indication from Skyline about its interest in airing other academic or extracurricular related activities.
Reeves said this could, in turn, provide students with practical real world experience in working with 21st century technology and software.
What the school system and telecommunication provider have not discussed in the agreement is money.
“That is something we will discuss in the future,” said Reeves. “The memorandum was for one year. This will be reevaluated in the spring.”
Privacy of students was another issue considered by the board prior to entering the agreement, said Reeves.
Although the school system would not disseminate a photograph or image of a student who wished for it not to do so, Reeves said sporting events are public events and subject to media attention.
Skybest said it has also received similar approval from school systems in Alleghany and Avery County, as it plans to expand covering additional sports beyond football.
Other segments of the new programming schedule will also include the posting of school sports schedules, lunch menus, school calendar events and other programming updates along with future plans for local advertising.
Aug. 28, 2014
To raise money for heart disease, community members gathered together and got their hearts pumping during the 2014 Heart Walk, held at Ashe Park on Saturday, Aug. 23.
In order to raise money for heart disease research, teams of two committed to gathering donations and walking through the Heart Walk course set up at the park. While there, attendees enjoyed food, drinks, cotton candy, music, inflatables for the kids and face painting.
The 2014 Heart Walk was unique compared to other years. This was the first year Ashe Park hosted the event, and the first year food was sold as a way to raise money for heart disease research.
Attendance for the Heart Walk was also up from previous years.
“It’s improved over last year,” said Susan Banks, a co-chairwoman for the event.
This year also marked the appearance of a special guest, Carolina Panther’s mascot Sir Purr. Sir Purr’s appearance at the Heart Walk was made possible by Wendy’s. Wendy’s mascot also attended the Heart Walk.
Many of the attendees were impressed by the changes at the 2014 Heart Walk.
“I’ve been involved in it 15 years, and I’ve seen it grow and develop,” said Jerry McMillan. “We’ve never had this many activities before.”
According to McMillan, the Heart Walk is the final fundraising event hosted by the Ashe County Heart Association. A breakfast is also held in February and an auction is held each April.
All of the proceeds go to the American Heart Association, a nationwide group that raises money to battle heart disease.
Prior to the Heart Walk, the Ashe County Heart Association confirmed the following statistics:
- Heart Disease, alone, remains America’s No. 1 killer.
- Heart Disease is the No. 1 killer of American women.
- Stroke is the No. 3 killer of all Americans.
- Nearly one in four Americans of all ages suffer from one or more cardiovascular diseases.
- Heart disease is a major cause of permanent disability
- Upon donating to the 2014 Heart Walk, each supporter signed up for a chance to win prizes via random drawing. The following gifts were awarded on Saturday:
- Pair of Jason Aldean tickets with Florida Georgia Line and Tyler Farr on Sept. 5 at PNC Charlotte — donated by WKSK.
- Pair of Brad Paisley tickets with Randy Houser and Charlie Worsham on Sept. 19 at PNC Charlotte — donated by WKSK.
- Four Tweetsie tickets.
- Zoom Whitening session — donated by Mt. Town Dental.
- A 3- by 3-foot “Bless Your Heart” barn quilt – donated by Quilt Square Girls.
Sept. 1, 2016
Area resident Henry Doss officially signed a contract with Lamon Records, a division of Sony, and will be releasing an album in the spring of 2017.
“It feels pretty strange; I am officially one of Lamon Record’s artists,” Doss said. “I really wanted to write music that, someday, somebody would say, ‘That’s really, really good writing.’ I didn’t care about recording or performing or anything else, I wanted to be a writer. And nobody else would play my music, so I ended up playing it myself, and this is where we ended up.”
As part of his contract, Doss will travel to Nashville, Tenn., on Sept. 19-21 to record his first single, called “I Think About You.”
According to Doss, the release will function as a “test” for Lamon Records to see how they should market his upcoming album.
“With luck, that song will be released by the first two weeks of October,” Doss said.
According to Doss, he’s already finished writing six songs for his new album, which will feature acoustic rock and pop rock songs.
In addition to the album deal, Lamon Records will also publish a back catalog of Doss’ songs, making them available for TV, film and other recording artists.
“The guys from Lamon Records kept saying, ‘You have a lot of potential, but we’re just not sure what to do with you,’” Doss said. “What they were referring to is the fact that I’m 64 years old.”
“The idea of being 64 is foreign to me,” Doss said. “Some people say they can’t wait to retire, so they won’t have to do anything. I couldn’t wait to retire so I could do more.”
Doss’ musical adventure began when he retired from a banking career in 2001, and at the age of 49, Doss rediscovered an old flame — the guitar.
“When I was 49, I was in the process of retiring, and on the spur of the moment, I bought a Gibson Nighthawk, a practice amp and a strap,” Doss said. “I took it home, plugged it up and I could remember how to play an E major chord, and it felt so wonderful.”
Since then, Doss has been writing music for fun, along with taking on several other ventures, such as writing for Forbes.
Recently, Doss released an independent EP called “Need to Know,” which featured five songs spanning five genres.
Currently, Doss’ song, “Halfway Around the World,” is charting at 26 on Friday Morning Quarterback’s adult contemporary chart. Better known as FMQB, Friday Morning Quarterback is a trade magazine that covers the radio and music industries in the United States.
“Halfway Around the World” is currently charting below famous artists such as Justin Timberlake, Pink, Adele, Meghan Trainor and Ariana Grande, but is actually above acclaimed artists such as Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.
The vast majority of artists in the Top 40 in FMQB’s adult contemporary chart worked with labels to make their music; Doss was one of the few who released music independently.
“The odds of someone like me actually getting in the Top 40 is unlikely; writing and getting a song that might break in the Billboard, the odds are very against it,” Doss said.
Doss sent the EP to various labels, and Dave Moody of Lamon Records showed interest in Doss’ music. Moody is one third of the famed Moody Brothers country trio who were nominated for a Grammy Award for their instrumental performance of “Cotton Eyed Joe.”
“He called me and said they’ve been listening to it, and they like it,” Doss said. “They liked it because it was real instruments, real melodies and real songs.”
According to Doss, he also has a memorandum of understanding with Lamon Records to finish writing a project called “The Jerusalem Cycle,” which is a series of songs linked together by a narrative about Jerusalem.
Afterward, Doss will begin preparing the material for a stage setting, which will likely feature eight characters, a chorus and a rock band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.