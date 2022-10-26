Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Oct. 25, 2012
In a county where football has long reigned supreme, it is the Ashe County men's soccer team that has emerged as the high school's most recent title contender.
The Huskies clinched at least a share of the Mountain Valley Conference regular season championship Monday evening by tying the Forbush Falcons 2-2 in West Jefferson.
“It may have been a tie, but it came out to be a win for us,” said Ashe Coach Wesley Rousseau. “This was our biggest game in program history and our first conference championship.”
Forbush had one loss in conference action prior to the contest, and gives Ashe County full control of first place in the league, which has long been heralded as one of the premier soccer conferences in the state.
The Falcons only other loss came earlier in the season against Ashe in East Bend.
The Huskies improved to 19-1-1 and have not lost a match since week one of the season against the Watauga High Pioneers.
Ashe will cap off the regular season on Thursday night against the East Wilkes Cardinals for bragging rights to an outright championship.
In a game that ended with the Huskies' faithful storming the field in jubilation following the overtime win, the conference title hung in uncertainty for much of the contest.
The Huskies fell behind early with a Forbush goal at the 14-minute mark, which was followed by another devastating blow at the 53rd minute in the second half when another Falcons' shot found the back of the net.
“We were tight at the beginning because of the emotions of the situation and the intensity of the crowd,” said Rousseau. “It was a different kind of atmosphere. We wouldn't normally give up those types of goals.”
Ashe County had a chance to tie the match in the closing minutes of the first half with a couple of near misses by Cesar Ruiz.
Down two goals with less than 15 minutes left in the match, it appeared that the Falcons would snap Ashe County's massive 19-game winning streak.
With their classmates cheering them on from the nearby student section, which came to resemble such assembles one may see at a basketball game than soccer match, Ashe county rallied in the final minutes to force overtime.
Jamie Wever brought the Huskies within a goal at the 73rd minute as he was able to outmaneuver a Falcons' defender and fire the ball past the goalie.
Ashe tied the match six minutes later when Ruiz found lone goal of the game that had eluded him throughout the match.
The tying goal sent Ashe County's fans, which were packed tight in the soccer stadium's lone set of bleachers, screaming with excitement as overtime drew near.
“We were lucky enough to persevere and put two in during a tough situation to force overtime,” said Rousseau.
Neither team was able to find the separation it needed in the extra period to steal the win, but by tying the game, which had proved no small feat for the Huskies, Ashe County had won something more elusive: the program's first conference title.
“We got a really good senior class that has been very vocal and strong in their leadership,” said Rousseau. “We have a lot of individual ability at the younger level.
Our sophomores and juniors have meshed and really bought into that team concept. That has really shown in our success.”
Oct. 30, 2014
The Salvation Army opened up their newest store Saturday morning in West Jefferson.
This is the first time Ashe County has had a Salvation Army store.
“We were actually asked to come here,” said Salvation Army Production Supervisor Glenda Canipe. “There was a need for West Jefferson for the presence of the Salvation Army. We are so happy to be here.”
“This community seems very excited about us being here,” added Jeff Jones, outpost director for the Salvation Army in the High Country. “The timing seemed right to get a store out here in Ashe County and we knew the community was in need of a Salvation Army out here. It just seemed like a good time to put two and two together.”
Nick Salchuk, of West Jefferson said it was great the Salvation Army opened its doors in Ashe County.
“I think it’s a good idea for the store to open up here,” Salchuk said. “It’s wonderful. This community needs this here now.”
Something new the Salvation Army is doing with the Ashe County store is housing a social worker, making the store a “one-stop shop” for people who are in need of assistance.
“She will be here to write vouchers for people who cannot afford to buy clothing, explained Canipe. “She will also be able to help people with their rent or with fuel for the winter for heat. That’s what the Salvation Army does. We’re here to do the most good.”
Donations to the Ashe Salvation Army stay in the Ashe County community, in that the donated items are not shipped off to outlying stores.
“Anything that is donated here at the Ashe County store will stay and be sold in the Ashe County store and goes to help the people in the county,” said Jones.
“You can donate to the Salvation Army anything that you no longer need,” Canipe added. “We take new, gently used items. Anything we take has to be in sellable condition as-is. You can purchase from our stores. We do have some room for volunteers. Those will be screened and they will be assigned duties at the store.”
“I guess the best thing is that if people donate from the Salvation Army and they buy from the Salvation Army, it’s win-win for everyone,” concluded Canipe.
Oct. 27, 2016
With the help of Missoula Children’s Theatre, more than 50 local children performed a special musical rendition of “Rapunzel” on Saturday, Oct. 22.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre is based in Missoula, Mont., and has brought the joy of acting to children across the United States for more than 45 years.
“Basically, we travel on Sunday, come in on Monday and have auditions, and that same day we cast the show and start rehearsals, and practice until our show on Saturday,” said Gabriella Fernandez, a director from Missoula Children’s Theatre.
According to fellow director Matthew Schnitker, the pair travel across the country doing the same show each week, but with a new batch of kids from a different community. This week was Ashe County’s turn to participate.
“So next week, we’ll be in Maryland doing the same show,” Schnitker said. After making their rounds for a year, Missoula Children’s Theatre will change shows, normally to other classics like “Little Red Riding Hood” or “Aladdin.”
According to Fernandez, this will be the 20th year that Missoula Children’s Theatre has performed a show in Ashe County.
“It’s definitely a tradition that they uphold here, and it’s awesome for us to keep coming back,” Fernandez said.
Paul Wallace is the proud father of two children, eight-year-old Luke and five-year-old Ian, who performed in Saturday’s play.
“They do this all in a week, and that’s a really good formula because kids who are five or eight years old don’t have the attention span for a month of practice,” Wallace said. “They do the auditions on Monday, they practice through Friday, and then the play’s on Saturday, so it’s also something that’s manageable as a parent.”
According to Wallace, Luke performed in the play last year, and really enjoyed it. Wallace believes the play helped his son’s confidence, so when five-year-old Ian wanted to participate as well in 2016, Wallace was happy to oblige.
For Luke, this will be his second year; for Ashe County High School senior Gracie Greene, this will be her 12th.
Greene has performed in the annual Missoula Children’s Theatre show since she was in kindergarten. This year, she’ll play one of the Rapunzels in the show.
“It gives you a new confidence; it’s like you can be a whole other person and no one’s going to be judgmental about it,” Greene said. “I like it personally because I don’t mind speaking in front of the class now, I don’t mind presenting because I just imagine I’m up here, and I’ve fallen in love with it.”
Greene doesn’t have any aspirations to be a professional actress; her plan is to be a special education teacher. But Greene wants to continue acting for fun, and one day bring acting to her students.
Following the traditional story, the play showed how a zany cast of friends and foes help Rapunzel’s harrowing escape from the towering imprisonment of Madame Gothel.
Playing the title character, Rapunzel, were Greene and local student Aila Givins. Other cast members included Zeke Cline and Matthew Yount as the Princes; Amanda Steele as Madame Gothel; Angelica Macknee and Martin Spencer as Rapunzel’s parents, Maurice and Monique; Eva Hager, MaKenna Holman, Boadicea Nations, Maeleigh Parker, Lorena Parra, Camille Richardson, Cora Richardson and Olivia Stegall as the Wood Elves; Thomas Galloway as the Troll; Montana Stetter and Deann Butler as the Ears of Corn; Olivia Glover as the Potato; Dakota Knotts and Jaylee Shoemake as the Unicorns; Jazmin Herrera, Emmy Holman, Erin Holman, Maggie Holmes and Ashara Weatherwax as the Pixies; Malakai Hayes, Deaken Lewis, Will O’Neal, Luke Wallace and Dillon Worrell as the Gremlins, Araylia Minor, Aly Rose Horton and Skylar Warden as the Billy Goats Gruff. The Three Bears and Beaver were made up of Lexi Azpurua, Addisen Calhoun, Chelsea Price and Emma Riggs. Chris Guzman, Aydan Redman, Caleb Richardson and Aspen Stetter played the Ogres. Appearing as the Mushrooms were Maggie Harless, Lyric Hayes, Ayden Lambert, Airis Lewis, Kira Minor, Gracyn O’Neal, and Ian Wallace. Cami Azpurua, Olivia Wilcox and Whitley Younger served as assistant directors throughout the week.
The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency was brought to you by The Ashe County Little Theatre, Ashe Civic Center and the Ashe County Arts Council.
