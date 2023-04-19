Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
April 17, 2014
‘Southern Justice’ makes its debut
National Geographic Channel invites viewers to explore a dangerous world where upholding the law requires a mix of bravery, grit, and readiness to spring into action at a moment’s notice. The new weekly series “Southern Justice” will premiere on National Geographic Channel this fall, but viewers can catch a special preview episode at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15.
Produced by Electus and the Weinstein Company, “Southern Justice” explores the work of law enforcement agencies in Sullivan County, Tenn. and Ashe County, N.C., headed up by Sheriff Wayne Anderson and Sheriff James Williams, respectively. These sheriffs share a philosophy best described as “Andy Griffith in the 21st century,” and are tasked with protecting these unique, close-knit communities, which often requires a mix of action and compassion. And if a peaceful solution proves impossible, both agencies are ready with SWAT teams to handle the most violent situations.
Where moonshine was once the most difficult banned substance to control, now it’s meth, prescription-pain killers and designer drugs like bath salts and “gravel”. Drugs or alcohol play a role in 90 percent of arrests. Sullivan County jail holds 700 inmates, Ashe 165 and both are nearly filled to capacity. Sullivan County, at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, covers 400 square miles and is home to 150,000 residents. Seventy miles to the East, at a higher mountain elevation of 4000 feet, Ashe County also covers 427 square miles but is home to just 27,000 residents.
“’Southern Justice’ is totally unique — filmed by experienced documentary filmmakers in a cinema verite’ fashion, the series captures stories from start to finish, from initial emergency calls to encounters with victims and suspects, all the way through the investigations, bookings, court arraignments and sentencing,” said Jim Lindsay, executive producer. “Nothing is staged. Sheriffs Anderson and Williams, and their staffs have been wonderfully cooperative, resulting in a show that’s unlike any previous law enforcement series.”
In the debut episode, titled “Bath Salts and Battery,” Sullivan County deputies launch a successful manhunt for a suspect who allegedly assaulted both his girlfriend and father under the influence of bath salts. In Ashe County, a middle-aged woman thought to be pregnant is beaten by her boyfriend, who denies any wrongdoing despite evidence to the contrary.
April 16, 2015
Construction begins on U.S. 221
The North Carolina Department of Transportation unveiled plans in 2012 for the expansion of U.S. 221 from a two-lanes to four.
Construction has official began on U.S. 221’s “D” section just south of NC 194 and just north of NC 163.
“The actual contract completion date for the project is Feb. 28, 2019,” said NCDOT Division 11 construction engineer Trent Beaver. “That means that by September 2018 it should be substantially complete with all the lanes open and the traffic flowing in a final pattern. Now the “A” and the “B” sections are going to be let in September of this year.
According to Beaver, construction will start on the “A” and “B” sections either late this year or early next year.
“We should get started late this year on the A and the B sections from Deep Gap up to just north of the south fork of the New River,” explained Beaver. “Those will be going on concurrently and then on the end of “A”, “B” and “D” sections with the “C” section coming on later.”
Current plans have the “C” section scheduled to be led in 2017.
Beaver said his department is currently working on a way to let commuters and Ashe County residents stay up to date on the construction progress.
“We are working on getting a project website set up, which you’ll be able to go there and actually pull up this actual project with all the individual sections listed,” added Beaver. “We’re currently trying to get that up and running right now and hopefully that will be a help to people. It’ll be able to show when the individual sections will begin construction and that’s usually the biggest question.”
Beaver added that motorists should stay alert and observe and obey all traffic signs.
April 18, 2018
Jefferson Police Chief David Neaves retires
David Neaves is set to retire as the Jefferson Chief of Police after 29 years of service to the town. Neaves’ last day with the Jefferson Police Department will be April 26, with his retirement effective May 1.
“I’m excited for retirement,” Neaves said. “I’m looking forward to spending time with my family, playing golf and pursuing my hobbies. This town is like my second family, I’m going to miss them. I’ll miss the guys here.”
Jefferson Town Manager Cathy Howell selected current Jefferson Police Detective David Witherspoon to replace Neaves as Chief of Police. The Jefferson Aldermen voted to approve Howell’s selection during their March meeting.
“He was my first and only choice,” Howell said of Witherspoon.. “He’s been with the town for 15 years and is well-versed in law enforcement. He was an excellent detective and will make an excellent chief.”
Witherspoon said that he’s “excited” to be named chief, and that he doesn’t plan to make any “major” changes to the department in the near future.
“I’m just looking to continue with what we got and to make the citizens happy,” Witherspoon said.
Neaves said the department was in “capable hands.”
“I hired him 15 years ago and he’ll do a great job,” Neaves said. “I won’t have any concerns about leaving (the role of chief) to him.”
