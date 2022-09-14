Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Sept. 13, 2012
For more than three decades, Fleetwood resident Jim Hallsey helped design, oversee and construct the Mountains-to- Sea Trail, North Carolina’s only statewide hiking trail that links the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with the Atlantic Ocean.
In all those years, Hallsey never journeyed the full length of the trail — until now.
“It’s long been a goal of mine,” said Hallsey. “We moved up here in 2001, and I became wrapped up in trying to build the trail section between Deep Gap and 16.”
After telling himself each year that, “This is the year I travel the entire trail,” and repeatedly running into reasons to postpone the journey, Hallsey decided it was this year or never.
Then, the grandfather of four committed himself to a journey that lasted nearly five months, took him across North Carolina’s highest peaks, hundreds of miles of piedmont river and stretched more than 1,000 miles across the state.
Initially conceived in the 1970s by Howard Lee, then the Secretary of the N.C. Department of Natural Resources and Community Development, as a way to link Clingman’s Dome in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park with Jockey’s Ridge, the Mountains-to-Sea Trail is now more than 50 percent completed and hikers can, using a series of back roads, bicycle path connectors and rivers, complete the entire length of trail.
The MST joins 500 miles of pristine high country hiking trails in western North Carolina with another 450 miles of meandering backcountry roads and completes North Carolina’s only statewide hiking trail.
“You can complete the entire length of the trail more or less as it was envisioned 30 years ago,” said Hallsey.
From Clingman’s Dome in the west, the route roughly parallels the Blue Ridge Parkway until it reaches Doughton Park in Alleghany County.
From there, the route turns southwest towards Winston-Salem, Greensboro and the Raleigh/Durham area where it merges with the Neuse River corridor to Morehead City.
Hikers can hop the Cedar Island Ferry to Cape Hatteras where they can follow the seashore to Nags Head and Jockey’s Ridge, the trail termination point.
Hallsey was instrumental in the creation of the MST. He first laid out the route the trail would follow while working for North Carolina’s State Recreation Division in the early 1970s.
In 1978, Hallsey and the state’s Trails Committee outlined their vision for the trail in a feasibility report that incorporated a 20-mile wide MST corridor that joined together existing federal, state, and local parks and forests, according to the Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail website.
The 1000-mile long corridor brought together the state’s outstanding natural, historical and cultural features — and did so within close proximity to most of the state’s major metropolitan areas.
“One of the best features about the trail is that it has always showcased North Carolina culture and state history and isn’t simply about the wilderness,” said Kate Dixon, executive director of Friends of the Mountains-to-Sea Trail. “You can see so much and meet so many people, which is what makes the trail so interesting to me. It’s got everything.”
Hallsey completed his MST journey in the first days of September, and joined just 29 other men and women that have accomplished the feat since 1997.
And though the grueling journey was complete, Hallsey said simply finishing the trek wasn’t the best part about the experience.
Ever the MST evangelist, Hallsey said, “The thing I enjoyed the most, though, was the number of young families with children taking advantage of the trail. Something about moms and dads with their kids on the trail gives me hope for the future, that people really will always enjoy the natural beauty of our state.”
Sept. 11, 2014
Ashe County High School students met their goal of 135 units of blood during a blood drive Sept. 4.
According to ACHS health occupation teacher Phyllis Ashley, all of the organization for the blood drive is carried out by Nursing Fundamental students and Fundamentals of Gerontology students.
“It’s all the students, I just kind of lead them,” Ashley said. “They do all the recruitment of donors, they make posters and they do the set up.”
According to Ashley, students began working to prepare for the blood drive as soon as school came in session for the 2014-15 year.
More important, though, is the job carried out by Nursing Fundamentals students during the blood drive, she said. Students escort donors from the check-in station to professionals from the Red Cross, who get donor information. Then, students stay with the donors while they give blood and later escort them to a food table after they finish donating.
However, Nursing Fundamentals students do not carry out the task of sticking donors; that’s left to the professionals from the American Red Cross, according to Ashley.
For some donors, taking a needle in the arm is not a huge issue, and they donate regularly. Other donors take a little more convincing.
ACHS student Danielle Matkins was encouraged to give blood by her friend and Nursing Fundamentals student Shelby Flinchum.
“She kind of talked me into it,” Matkins said. “But I want to help people.”
According to Olivia Jenkins, who teaches Health Science I and II and biomedical technology at Ashe County High School, donators are given PopTarts and water before giving blood.
After giving blood, donors sit and can enjoy a whole host of different foods, such as cookies, sausage and ham biscuits, pizza and juice.
The food is provided by local businesses.
“Businesses have been so gracious over the years donating food for us,” Jenkins said.
The following businesses provided food for Thursday’s blood drive: Hardee’s, Winner’s Circle, Food Lion, Bojangles’, Ingles, Shatley Springs, Parkway Restaurant, Tamales, Vera’s, Pizza Hut, Smokey Mountain Barbecue, Boondocks, McDonald’s, KFC, Bobby D’s, Village Inn and Wendy’s.
Sept. 15, 2016
A long-term fundraising project at the Museum of Ashe County History is officially up and ready to be viewed by the public.
The wall monument features 126 bricks displayed on the side of the museum. Each brick shows names and images of locals who donated $100 to the project, decorated in colorful imagery.
“The bricks are a fundraising program that we started years ago, before I came on as curator in 2006,” said museum curator Don Long. “The theory was to have people commission bricks to recognize local people and businesses in a monument.”
According to Long, the monument currently has 126 bricks posted, with about 40 additional bricks on the way. Rather than being painted, the bricks have been glazed and cooked in a kiln in a ceramic style.
The project was originally the idea of Warren Pitts, the first curator of the museum. The project mirrored Pitts’ artistic sensibilities, as he was a former commercial artist.
Pitts hand glazed several bricks for the project himself for several years.
“I’m not sure how he did artwork that was so detailed, except to say that he was a professional artist, and he had done it all his life. He must have been using a brush with a single hair on it,” Long said.
“Our other artists have said ‘we can’t do that.’ I’ve always said that Van Gogh doesn’t have to look like Picasso, just do what you do,” Long said.
Pitts has since died, but subsequent artists and museum staff have helped the project live on. The bricks are currently being glazed by high school art students.
According to Long, glazing and cooking bricks has been a slow process, and the museum didn’t want to lay a few bricks at a time, which is why the monument was just recently displayed.
Monies collected from the brick fundraiser will go to the museum’s general fund, and isn’t earmarked toward any specific project. However, according to Long, the museum is currently building an escrow fund to restore the upstairs of the museum building, which formerly housed the Ashe County Courthouse.
According to Long, funds collected through fundraising projects are important to the museum.
The Museum of Ashe County History is primarily funded with local occupancy taxes. Additional funding comes from a variety of fundraising projects, donations, revenues from the gift shop, and occasional grants and gifts.
The wall monument was completed last week by local volunteers Danny Barker and Robert Ray. Retired contractor Mike Herman helped prepare the wall and oversaw the brick laying.
“A lot of people donated their time to paint the bricks, so they all look a little different, but they all look great together,” Herman said.
According to Long, additional bricks will be added to the monument as they are finished.
