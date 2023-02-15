Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Feb. 14, 2013
Students from Ashe County Middle School and their counterparts from Alleghany County took technology to the mat Tuesday. The teams squared off at the John A. Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College in a first-of-its-kind technology competition.
Alleghany County elementary and middle-school students swept Ashe County 3-0, although Ashe County Middle School Technology Facilitator Melanie Jordan said her ACMS students will be harder to beat the next time.
“While Alleghany did win, I think our kids realized that there is more to this competition than just building the machines,” said Jordan. “I think they figured out that a big part of a winning strategy is going to incorporate actually controlling the machines during the matches. I think maybe we focused more on building than we did on actually competing. I think (our students) understand the thought process much better now.”
The “King of the Mountain Robotics Competition” brought together teams that have been preparing for the competition for months by building and programming semi-autonomous machines.
A collaboration between Alleghany School’s Technology Teacher Joey Whisnant, Wilkes Community College’s Lead Engineering Technology Instructor Keith Casey and Ashe County Middle School’s “Project Lead the Way” teacher Thelma Kastl, the King of the Mountain competition is a way to create a Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) robotics competition.
Helped and coached by WCC engineering students, the Ashe and Alleghany middle-schoolers built and battled with robots they constructed and programmed in a game called “Sack Attack,” played on a 12 inch by 12 inch foam-mat and surrounded by a sheet-metal and plastic-like perimeter.
Students scored points by using their machines to scoop up cloth sacks and move them to scoring locations.
It’s an inherently offensive game, according to the company that created it, VEX Robotics, and notes that, “incidental tipping, entanglement, and damage may occur as a part of normal game play.”
Beginning with one machine in action on each team, the game progressed through three rounds that ultimately culminated in a three-on-three match.
As an inaugural competition, strategy on each team was simple — both squads rushed to push as many sacks as possible onto the other teams side. Neither teams’ machines had a distinct technical advantage, so each game often boiled down to machines in the center of the mat pushing against the other in a battle of inches.
The event also included a little robot carnage as both teams battled technical problems. An Ashe County robot lost a wheel, and on more than one occasion, the ACMS team battled control issues that left their machines unresponsive, giving the Alleghany team a definitive advantage.
The competition also included a test of students computer programming skills, a 15-second “autonomous period,” in which the robots operated and reacted only to sensor inputs and to commands pre-programmed by the team into the onboard control system.
Kastl has hopes the event will prepare students to compete in regional and state VEX Robotics Competitions like Appalachian State University’s on Feb. 22 and, Greensboro on March 17-19.
Hands On
The program, according to Kastl, is designed to use science and technology to motivate and challenge students. The competition required students to build their machines, and since none of the VEX machines come pre-programmed to operate in a specific way, students must program the machines on their own.
“They have to program it themselves,” said Kastl. “That’s part of the fun.”
If the machines don’t function properly, the students are tasked with analyzing why and fixing it.
That kind of functionality isn’t cheap, according to Kastl, who said the basic machines cost about $600 without assembly or specialty programming components.
The programming language used by the machines, RobotC, is difficult to learn and work, according to Kastl.
But each of those struggles is designed to help students figure out the thought process they’ll need to master STEM skills later in life.
“It helps them get used to the idea that if something happens, what do we need to do to understand it and fix it?” said Kastl in a December 2012 interview. “If something isn’t working right, why isn’t it? Once they have that down, they can make repairs and code things better the next time through.”
Since November, WCC students and professors have worked with the ACMS students to ensure their programs are running well enough to compete,
WCC students and professors also worked with the middle-school students during the past several months to ensure their programs are running well enough to compete.
Beyond that, however, they let the ACMS students figure things out on their own. Students were also introduced to techniques used to quickly fabricate a scale model of a physical part, a process known as rapid prototyping, at WCC.
Students even designed the competition logo that will form the basis for a trophy Kastl hopes becomes as coveted as the trophy at the center of the Western Carolina University/Appalachian State University — The Old Mountain Jug.
“They’ve designed it themselves, and the trophy will be passed back and forth to the winner,” said Kastl. “I think it’s a nice touch.”
Feb. 12, 2015
Woodrow Wilson was president of the United States.
Albert Einstein proposed a new theory on gravity.
A new car, on average, cost about $500.
Gas cost roughly eight cents a gallon.
This was the world in 1915, the year West Jefferson was born.
Now, Barack Obama is the president of the United States.
NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope has discovered its 1,000th alien plant.
A new car, on average, costs about $31,000.
Gas costs roughly $2.03 a gallon.
West Jefferson celebrated its birthday with a huge celebration Monday, Feb. 9, at West Jefferson United Methodist Church’s Hensley Hall.
“We’re very excited,” said Lynn Rees-Jones, project coordinator for the Centennial Celebration Committee. “We really worked hard to get the word out, and in the last week or two, there’s been so much buzz around town about the birthday and all of us on the commission all gave feedback that this sounded like a lot of people were going to come, and here we are and it’s a packed house.”
The festivities kicked off with words from West Jefferson Alderman John Reeves and West Jefferson Mayor Dale Baldwin. From there, the party livened up with some classic melodies from the barbershop quartette, “Son of Pitch.”
The spotlight then turned to the big screen, as Germain Media debuted its documentary, “West Jefferson’s Centennial — A History of Our Town,” an in-depth look at the first 100 years of West Jefferson.
“I learned so much producing this video,” said Kelley St. Germain, owner of Germain Media. “Everybody I spoke to taught me something about West Jefferson. I think one of the neatest stories was told to me by John Reeves. He remembers, as a young boy, living at the far end of West Jefferson that they used to drive herds of steer and cows right down Main Street to the stockyard, which was on Backstreet, where they would be loaded onto the railroad and shipped off.”
The video documented much of West Jefferson’s history, covering the Virginia Creeper, the blizzard of 1960 and everyone cruising the strip that is now downtown West Jefferson.
“We’ve got almost 100 hours into making the 30-minute video,” St. Germain said. “We interviewed more than 15 people. The real focus of the video was to try and gather some of those memories of how West Jefferson was in the ’20s and the ’30s and the ’40s to really showcase how much it has changed during the last 100 years.”
Baldwin, a lifelong resident of West Jefferson, reflected on his experiences of his town.
“I’m 83 years old,” Baldwin said. “I’ve been here all but 16 years. When I was growing up, we just had one paved road. It was concrete. It went from the courthouse in Jefferson to the other end of Jefferson Avenue. That was the only paved street in the county.”
After all the stories and the laughs and the memories, it was time enjoy that time-honored tradition of any birthday party, the eating of the birthday cake.
Here’s to you, West Jefferson, and the next 100 years. Happy birthday!
Feb. 9, 2017
The Ashe County Middle School SEW Cool Club donated eight blankets to the Ashe County Pregnancy Care Center on Jan. 18.
SEW Cool is a new middle school club that started at the beginning of the 2016-2017 school year under the direction of teachers Kristy Aldridge and Dawn Richardson.
“What we try to do is give students a background in Ashe County history while mixing in sewing into the meetings,” said Aldridge. “We show them what makes this county special and utilize different projects and activities into our meetings.”
According to Aldridge, one of the most recent projects involved the students making baby blankets. The students made eight blankets and sent them to the Ashe County Pregnancy Center for four boys and four girls.
The blankets were presented to Stephanie Topczewski, board member and volunteer at the Ashe Pregnancy Care Center on Jan. 18.
“We are so pleased at the center that this club thought of us to do their project,” said Topczewski. “The blankets are beautiful. We passed them along to our clients to wrap their babies in. We are so honored and grateful. It was a wonderful idea and the students also seemed to enjoy it. Overall, I think it’s great.”
“They got a chance to do a project together and help out in the community at the same time,” said Aldridge.
Aldridge also stated that the club has been able to work on these projects because of a grant from the Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corp. in West Jefferson. Richardson and Aldridge were awarded the Bright Ideas Grant in the amount of $1,406 to use for their Ashe County projects in the club.
“Middle school students love to do hands activities and help people,” said Aldridge.
Some activities the students have been involved in throughout the school year have included learning about the history of Mt. Jefferson and surrounding communities and taking a field trip to the Museum of Ashe County History.
“I think the club is a fantastic idea,” said Topczewski. “I wish I had something like this in school. It’s a wonderful idea and they seem to enjoy it. I think it’s great.”
Aldridge said that the club consists of 16 students in the seventh and eighth grades.
“We have future projects planned for the students already,” said Aldridge. “This was the first time we made a major donation like this and we’re in the process of making blankets for Forest Ridge Assisted Living in West Jefferson. The students were so excited to just feel like they were giving back to the community. It was a lot of fun.”
