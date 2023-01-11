Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Jan. 10, 2013
Local officials registered an upsurge in applications for concealed-carry weapon permits after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newton, Conn., officials at the Ashe County Sheriff’s said.
“When it’s all said and done, I think this is going to be a record month for permits,” said Prange. “November and December are usually busy months anyway, but questions and requests (for CCW permits) have increased since the (Sandy Hook Elementary) school shooting.”
On Dec. 28, Prange said she was working on 11 CCW permit applications, and was expecting to start work on two more before the end of the month.
Of Ashe County’s approximately 27,000 resident population, 1,054 are authorized to carry concealed weapons by state and local authorities, following an intensive application process.
Those figures have increased by more than 12% from the past year, from 940 permit holders in December 2011, according to Prange.
“We see the number of permit holders slowly increasing all the time,” said Ashe County Sheriff James Williams. “But I think after Sandy Hook, applications have really started to jump.”
The Newtown shootings, reportedly carried out with the aid of a .223 caliber military-style rifle, has California Senator (D) Dianne Feinstein promising to introduce legislation designed to curb gun violence.
Feinstein promised to introduce legislation on the first day of the new congressional session designed to “stop the sale, transfer, importation and manufacturing of military-style assault weapons and high-capacity ammunition feeding devices,” according to Feinstein’s website www.feinstein.senate.gov.
On Dec. 17, Feinstein said she had worked with her staff for more than a year to craft the new legislation.
“It will be carefully focused on the most dangerous guns that have killed so many people over the years while protecting the rights of gun owners by exempting hundreds of weapons that fall outside the bill’s scope,” said Feinstein. “We must take these dangerous weapons of war off our streets.”
Feinstein wrote the original assault weapons ban in 1993, which went into effect in 1994 and ended in 2004.
According to the currently available summary, the bill targets “120-specifically named firearms, certain other semiautomatic rifles, handguns, shotguns that can accept a detachable magazine, and semiautomatic rifles and handguns with a fixed magazine that can accept more than 10 rounds.”
Feinstein also said the bill is designed to strengthen the 1994 Assault Weapons Ban by reducing “workarounds,” bans “large capacity,” ammunition feeding devices capable of accepting more than 10 rounds, and exempts more than 900 specifically named weapons used for hunting and sporting purposes.
“Grandfathered,” weapons would need to be registered under the National Firearms Act and would include background check of owner and any transferee, type and serial number of firearm, positive identification including photograph and fingerprint, certification from local law enforcement of identity and that possession would not violate state or local law, and dedicated funding to Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms to implement registration.
‘Every time something comes up in the news ... we see an increase in permit applications.’
Although Feinstein’s legislation is specifically written to cover military-style weapons, Williams said CCW permit applications are likely to rise.
“Every time something comes up in the news about assault weapons, clips or new regulation, we see an increase in permit applications,” said Williams. “I think that’s the main reason we’re seeing this big increase in interest.”
Local concealed carry instructor Charles Young, who has taught certification classes since the mid-1990s, said he has also noticed an increase in the number of local residents looking to earn their CCW.
“Interest (in certification classes) has definitely picked up,” said Young, who taught one CCW certification class in December and has two others scheduled in January.
Young said he offers classes whenever he has interest from at least four or five potential students.
“The Newtown shooting has definitely brought about more interest,” said Young, who also mentioned Feinstein’s proposed legislation as driving CCW activity. “Anytime I read about federal legislation concerning magazine capacity, it worries me with handguns.”
Even though Feinstein’s proposed bill is written to regulate rifles, the bill’s language concerning magazine capacity could leave handguns open to new regulations.
“Anytime I hear magazine capacity mentioned in terms of legislation, it worries you,” said Young. “I would think the (ammunition) capacity of most modern handguns would make them (vulnerable) to this kind of legislation, so I think that might drive (CCW) interest as well.”
Jefferson firearms dealer Phillip Grady said interest in weapons and ammunition has picked up in the last several months — so much, in fact, that the last quarter of 2012 Grady’s largest sales quarter since opening Grady Precision Cartridge three years ago.
“The last quarter of 2012 was the biggest quarter we’ve ever had, by double,” said Grady. “Busy is an understatement.”
The re-election of President Barack Obama, the threat of a new assault weapons ban and the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary have been the primary driver of increased sales, according to Grady.
“We’ve definitely seen interest pickup,” said Grady, “primarily with bulk ammo, but also with semi-automatic pistols and rifles.”
Ammunition, in particular, has been a big seller.
“My brother and I purchased 20,000 rounds of .223 in the last quarter, and we’re down to between three and four thousand rounds left,” said Grady. “And I don’t know how long that (supply) will last. It’s nothing to move several thousand rounds in a day.”
Grady’s not alone; Ashe County Sheriff James Williams said his department is facing similar difficulties purchasing weapons for his Special Response Team (SRT). A recent order of AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, the same style of weapon carried by Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter Adam Lanza, have been hard to come by.
“We just recently placed our order for our (SRT) team and the wait time on those rifles is eight months,” said Williams. “We’ve not even really started the hunt to find ammunition, but I’m expecting that to be a challenge.”
Jan. 8, 2015
A compilation of research from Smart Growth America titled “Dangerous by Design 2014” used the town of West Jefferson as an example for how streetscaping efforts can lead to safer streets for pedestrians.
“This is great when a small town like West Jefferson makes a positive impact on pedestrian safety for other towns to follow,” said West Jefferson Town Manager Brantley Price about Dangerous by Design 2014.
According to Dangerous by Design 2014, more and more people are walking, both for transportation and recreation. However, according to the compiled data, many roads across the country still fail to account for the safety of pedestrians.
According to the research, 47,025 people died while walking in the United States, from 2003 through 2012. This number is 16 times the number of Americans who died in natural disasters, such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes and tornadoes, in the same time frame.
Also, according to the compiled data, an estimated 676,000 people were injured in the United States from 2003 through 2012. This is the equivalent of a pedestrian being hit by a car about every eight minutes.
With this in mind, Dangerous by Design 2014 highlighted West Jefferson as a town that has been able to adapt and accommodate more foot traffic.
“A series of low cost safety improvements helped convert it to a destination that encourages residents and tourists, alike, to stroll, linger and patronize local businesses,” said Dangerous by Design 2014.
Since the streetscape and reconfiguration projects, downtown West Jefferson has seen $500,000 in renovations and investment, 10 new businesses, more than 55 new jobs and a 19% increase in tourist visits.
Also, according to the information, commercial vacancies in the district dropped from 33 to five storefronts since the removal of the signals. West Jefferson has seen car crashes drop nearly 30 percent, although travel to the town has increased following the redesign.
“It has really made us pedestrian friendly and made us a walkable town,” Price said. “It’s a safer place to be, you’ve got shorter walking distances across the streets, and it’s helped the merchants.”
The streetscaping project was a collaborative effort between the town and the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The changes were made to Jefferson Avenue during a routine resurfacing effort.
“This is recognition that is well deserved by all of the people associated with the town of West Jefferson,” said Cabot Hamilton, executive director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. “Particular congratulations are extended to a progressive thinking board of aldermen and their town manager, Brantley Price, along with the assistance from the NCDOT. The great news is that there is even more improvement still to come in 2015.”
As part of the project, two traffic signals were replaced by four-way stops, high visibility crosswalks were painted in town, and curbs were extended to shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians.
Also benches, trees and other plants were added to town, while overhead wires were removed.
“The new Jefferson Avenue prompted a downtown renaissance,” said information from Dangerous by Design 2014. “Local leaders specifically credit the slower traffic and improved pedestrian environment with bringing businesses and residents back, filling vacant storefronts and boosting retail sales.”
Jan. 12, 2017
As the High Country was blanketed in white during the weekend, so was the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson with its “White Out” art display.
The gallery art will be on display Jan. 5 through Feb. 10 at the Ashe Arts Center in West Jefferson and includes paintings, photography, fibers and sculptures.
According to Jane Lonon, executive director of the Ashe Arts Council, the artwork for the gallery must consist of 70 percent shades and hues of white, or the predominant subject matter must be white.
“The ‘White Out’ exhibit at the Ashe Arts Center was a result of a brainstorming gallery committee meeting in the dead of winter when one of the members looked outside at the snowy scene and said, ‘Let’s have an exhibit called “White Out” in honor of our snowy landscape.’ The conversation generated lots of fun ideas to couple with the snow and winter, and it grew to challenge artists to create new works of art with a white theme, subject matter or backdrop,” said Lonon. “Painters, photographers, sculptors and fiber artists answered the call.”
“It has been a really interesting exhibit. We were thinking about calling it ‘Let It Snow,’ but we decided to expand the scope of the exhibit and call it ‘White Out,’” said photographer Scot Pope of Creston. “It was a great challenge for all of the artists in the area.”
Featured artists include Tammi Barnes, Irene Bebber, Joy Campbell, Dale Carlson, Elizabeth Cecchettini, Kelly Clampitt, Carol Collins, Karen Gross, Evalynn Halsey, Christina Keaton, Ed Kline, Debora Mauser, Christine McCarty, Pat Morrison, Ron Pehmoeller, Lisa Pepper, JoAnn Pippin, Scot Pope, Betty Powell, Adrienne Sherrow, LaMae Strange, Susan Van Wyk and Rebecca Williams.
“I have a gallery in West Jefferson where I usually have 65 to 70 paintings on display. It’s always fun when the arts center have specific challenges for us and this was a great challenge to do a painting that was mostly white,” said artist Joan Bell of Glendale Springs. “It’s a beautiful exhibit that fits right in the winter season. It’s kind of a coincidence that the exhibit opened just as the snow started falling that evening.”
“It was tricky as an artist,” said painter and photographer Susan Van Wyk of Fleetwood. “It wasn’t just about the goal for each painting being mostly white, we also had to judge what kind of white do use. There’s such a variety of different shades and hues of whites.”
“The end result of ‘White Out’ is a dramatic presentation of new art with a full range of styles, subjects, mediums and feelings,” said Lonon. “’White Out’ is a dramatic presentation of high country artists at their finest.”
