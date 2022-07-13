Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
July 12, 2012
Some forms of progress are more visible than others. That is what locals and tourists alike are discovering amid ongoing beautification efforts in the county’s primary arts and business district.
The Town of West Jefferson is now in the process touching up the downtown area and park to create more walker friendly environments, both on and off the streets.
The aesthetic improvements, approved by the board of aldermen, will help spruce up the historic section of West Jefferson while also providing some needed health and safety benefits.
Crews with Vannoy Construction have recently finished the first of four “bump-outs” at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Main Street.
Located on each corner of the junction, the concrete peninsulas protrude out into the roadway to decrease the walking distance pedestrians must traverse while cars maneuver through the four-way stop system.
The walkway extensions will also embellish fresh mulch and some vegetation to alleviate any feel of a concrete jungle, officials say.
Town Manager Brantley Price said the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Ashe Street are the next crossroads to receive the pedestrian enhancements.
Work on this project is scheduled to begin on July 30.
Additional bump-out projects will be completed during spring 2013.
Jefferson Avenue isn’t the only part of town receiving a makeover this summer.
At West Jefferson Town Park, workers are tidying up a newly paved walking trail that begins at the bathrooms at the park’s back entrance and meanders down a slight hill before curtailing just short of Main Street at the park’s main entrance.
In its entirety, the trail runs about 2,000 feet.
Price said the total cost for the trail was $34,000, not including $62,000 to renovate the park’s restrooms.
Town taxpayers are also covering the $17 a month charge on the 26 street lights that illuminate the path at night to encourage safe evening strolls.
July 10, 2014
“We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.”
This famed line from the Declaration of Independence was transformed into the opening dialogue of a play recounting U.S. history performed by a youth group called Generation Excellent.
The dramatic recounting took place on Saturday during the Christmas in July Festival. Three members of Generation Excellent, Owen Kolseth, Josiah Kolseth and Caleb Miller, performed in full costume, dressed as Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and Samuel Adams.
During the performance, Generation Excellent members acted out what a conversation between Jefferson, Franklin and Adams may have sounded like while they were drafting the Declaration of Independence. The performance was held at 2 p.m.
The group at 11 a.m. also acted out a dialogue that could have occurred between the trio that set the groundwork for the Bill of Rights.
During both performances, crowds of onlookers gathered around to cheer the group on. The crowd would burst out in applause whenever the performers would say such buzzwords as “lower taxes.”
Generation Excellent is a performance group composed of home-schooled young people under the direction of Pam and Jeff Miller.
Generation Excellent performed in front of a booth set up by We the People of Ashe County.
We the People is a nonpartisan group primarily dedicated to protecting and preserving constitutional rights. During the performances, members of We the People passed out constitution booklets to onlookers.
We the People also offered a challenge to people visiting their booth. Visitors were asked to answer 10 questions given from the civics naturalization test; one of two tests new immigrants must pass before attaining their citizenship.
To gain citizenship, an immigrant must answer six out of 10 questions correctly. The 10 questions are selected from a database of 100 questions.
If a challenger answered all 10 questions correctly on Saturday, they received a free American flag lapel pin.
According to Donald Nelson, a member of We the People who administered the naturalization test, about 90 percent of challengers answered all 10 questions.
“I was surprised about how many people answered all 10 correctly,” Nelson said.
However, according to Nelson, challengers were enthusiastic about testing their knowledge, so the 90 percent mark isn’t indicative of a random sampling.
According to Nelson’s wife, Marie, an 11-year-old named Ethan Gang from Raleigh managed to correctly answer all 10 questions.
July 14, 2016
A severe thunderstorm hit Ashe County Friday evening, July 8, downing countless trees, throwing debris throughout the county and breaking 50 power poles, according to information from Blue Ridge Electric Membership Corporation.
According to a news release from BREMCO, the storm was considered the “most devastating storm since 2009,” and more than 100 linemen from BREMCO and other cooperatives worked to restore power for more than 18,000 members at the height of the outage Friday night.
“This was a highly unusual and unprecedented summer storm,” said Doug Johnson, chief executive officer of Blue Ridge Electric. “We heard reports of 80 mile-per-hour winds and many trees taken down across our service area in a short amount of time Friday evening, many of which tore down our power lines and broke power poles.”
According to Renee R. Whitener, director of public relations at BREMCO, the crews from five cooperatives completely restored power outages by 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 11, to those remaining from the 18,000 members who were impacted by Friday’s storm.
“The storm affected most of the state and caused severe outage situations for other utilities, which led to having fewer additional resources available to us and to other utilities. We are very grateful to the visiting crews from French Broad, Rutherford, Jones Onslow, Central, Piedmont and Edgecombe-Martin cooperatives who assisted our linemen and technical staff in getting power restored as quickly and safely as possible,” Johnson said.
The outages that remained by Monday were in 16 different locations, including western Watauga County, including areas in Sherwood, Peoria, Old Highway 421, Mabel and Broadstone Road areas and the Nickanor community.
According to Ashe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patty Gambill, she didn’t receive any reports of injuries occurring during the storm.
Gambill did receive reports of lightning striking a home and the roof being blown off a building, but those reports were unconfirmed.
“I’d say we had a great response. The fire departments are always there for their communities,” Gambill said.
According to Gambill, local fire departments and line crews received more than 40 calls about debris, trees and power lines down in the roads, primarily between 7 and 10 p.m.
Gambill added that some firefighters worked until 3 to 5 a.m. that morning to clear debris.
The severe thunderstorm warning went into effect from 6:59 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. on July 8 in Ashe, western Wilkes, eastern Watauga, western Alleghany and western Grayson counties.
According to information from the national Weather Service, at 6:58 p.m. Friday, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Grassy Creek to West Jefferson, and eventually to Deep Gap and Boone, moving east at 45 miles per hour.
“It’s not really the rain that’s doing it, it’s the wind that’s causing damage,” Peter Corrigan, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said regarding the storm. “We only expect about an inch of rain in Ashe County. We’ve heard a lot more reports of damage from Watauga than Ashe.”
According to information from BREMCO, 40 percent of BREMCO’s accounts in Watauga County, or 10,863 accounts, experienced power outages directly after the storm.
During the same time, 1,476 power outages have been reported in Ashe County, which is seven percent of the 20,086 BREMCO accounts in Ashe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.