Oct. 4, 2012
Boone Drug, “the biggest little chain around,” has expanded its brand into Ashe County with the purchase of Warrensville Drug.
Since July, Boone Drug has owned Warrensville Drug, according to a Sept. 26 interview with the president of Boone Drug Inc., John Stacy.
“Ashe was an area where we didn’t have coverage, and we felt Warrensville Drug would be a great addition to our chain,” Stacy said.
Boone Drug’s philosophy includes allowing individual stores to develop a unique identity and allowing them to operate somewhat independently.
“We work to make sure each store is unique and has the opportunity to kind of run things themselves,” he said. “(Former owner Mack Powers) had such a good clientele and excellent employees. The move was a perfect fit for us.”
The deal was in the works for a couple of years, according to Stacy, as Powers approached retirement.
“We worked out our purchase with Mack to leave everything the same, as much as possible,” Stacy said. “It’s a great little store, and Mack ran it just the way we run ours, as a hometown store that excels in dealing with local people they know and trust.”
Former owner Powers said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I wasn’t looking to retire just yet,” Powers said. “But Boone Drug and their team offered a chance that I felt was absolutely the best choice for my patients, Warrensville Drug and myself.”
Powers worked during the past 26 years to build Warrensville Drug into something he was proud of.
“When I looked at what I’d worked so hard for so long to build and a quality group of folks like Boone Drug comes in to run things, it does feel good,” Powers said.
From the customer’s perspective, much of Warrensville Drug’s operations will continue as they have for years — the name won’t change, and the majority of the store’s employees will remain.
Boone Drug has instituted changes the organization hopes will benefit both the location and its customer base, according to Stacy.
Stacy believes Boone Drug may be able to offer Warrensville Drug customers lower prices through combined buying power and economies of scale, something Powers said he simply couldn’t offer as an independent store.
“It’s simple,” Powers said. “When you’re buying for 16 stores, you’re able to work and negotiate better prices for yourself and your customers. Centralizing the process like Boone Drug is able to do will allow for better prices for its customers.”
The ownership change will also allow products and services Powers said he wasn’t able to provide earlier, including certain vaccinations and durable home medical equipment.
“We’re hoping to expand in that direction and offer different products than what Mack carried in the past,” Stacy said.
Boone Drug should also be able to allow Warrensville Drug cost savings in another important area — dealing with insurance providers.
“A lot of folks don’t understand that dealing with insurance companies is really a full-time job,” Powers said. “If an insurance provider overlooks something, Boone Drug has staff that are experienced enough to know the best way to handle the situation that is fair to everybody involved.”
“They also have folks that will be able to deal with the insurance companies,” he said. “A lot of folks don’t understand what a full-time job that is.”
Warrensville Drug does have at least one new face, however, pharmacy manager Tommy Hawkins joined the staff with the departure of Powers.
A 1977 graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill’s pharmacy program, Hawkins has worked for more than three decades as a pharmacist and began his career in Yanceyville before joining the Boone Drug team in 2001.
“For me, this feels like home,” Hawkins said. “My house is 12 minutes away. It’s a real pleasure to work here, meet people and connect with them where they live.”
Hawkins said Warrensville Drug has also expanded the insurance payment options, now including Humana, a provider Powers did not previously accept.
The ownership change has even allowed Warrensville Drug to spruce up the building’s interior and exterior, including repaving the parking lot.
“There may have been some Volkswagens hiding in some of those potholes in the parking lot before,” Hawkins said, with a laugh. “But it really does look great now.”
Oct. 2, 2014
The Olde Towne Jefferson Business Association welcomed drinking and fun to the Jefferson community by hosting the second annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, Sept. 27.
Oktoberfest was held in the middle of East Main Street in Jefferson in conjunction with the monthly cruise-in. Visitors had the opportunity to stroll through the street, check out old cars and take part in a slew of activities.
According to OTLBA Vice President Garry Elliott, Oktoberfest’s main attraction was the “beer garden,” which allowed visitors to drink Bavarian beer in public on the lawn of Coyote Kitchen.
The beer garden was a roped-off section on Coyote Kitchen’s property, because drinking alcohol isn’t permitted on town or county property, according to Elliott.
In a news release, Elliott said he hopes Oktoberfest “will further the mission of OTJBA which is to foster a sense of community between individuals, businesses, faith and nonprofit organizations in Jefferson by promoting commerce and tourism, as well as sustaining the unique cultural atmosphere.”
Aside from the beer garden, craft and food vendors sold goods during the festival, a live band called High Country Bavarians performed traditional German music, and cake walks were held at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.
But according to OTJBA President Stacy Maye, Oktoberfest is about more than just having a good time, it’s also a celebration of German heritage.
“There is a very strong German heritage here, and it’s important for that to be recognized,” Maye said during the festival.
“We wanted to do something that would set us apart from West Jefferson,” Maye said. “The feedback I’ve gotten has been good. I’ve heard a lot of people say this year’s festival is even better than last year’s.”
According to Maye, the OTJBA is already planning next year’s Oktoberfest.
“If people have an interest in Jefferson, and they want to see events like this more often, they need to get involved now,” Maye said.
According to Maye, next year’s Oktoberfest will also take place in the last week in September.
She said she would like for the festival to become larger by adding in more venders, especially venders with German goods or cultural pieces.
So why isn’t Oktoberfest held in October? The reasons are twofold.
“Last year’s event went really well,” Elliott said. “We almost froze to death last year, so we moved Oktoberfest up this year.”
Also, according to Maye, traditional Oktoberfest occurs in the middle of September.
Oktoberfest and the cruise-in are sponsored by Barr Insurance Agency, Coyote Kitchen, Quest Auto Parts, Winner’s Circle Restaurant, Shane Simmons of Jefferson Insurance, Blue Ridge Electric and Skybest Communications.
Oct. 6, 2016
Ashe County volleyball coach Tania Rollins hopes that her Huskies have reached a point this season that they will play with the same intensity and confidence that they did in their 3-1 victory over visiting Elkin on Sept. 29.
Ashe County captured a 25-16, 25-32, 22-25, 25-13 victory by getting 14 kills from Lynsey Aldridge and nine more from Rayna Blevins. Mattie Jones also delivered eight kills and Gianna Federico had six more for the Huskies, who improved to 5-9 overall, 2-7 in the Mountain Valley Conference.
Elkin slipped to 4-9 overall, 4-4 in the conference. Ashe County avenged a 3-2 loss at Elkin suffered on Sept. 6.
Ashe County, which struggled in a 25-9, 25-9, 25-14 loss to Alleghany on Sept. 27, played with a confidence against Elkin that they did not show at Alleghany. The Huskies stumbled in the third set when they had a chance to close the Elks out.
But Ashe County regrouped in the fourth set by taking a 10-5 lead and not looking back. The Huskies led 19-6 at one point of the third set and cruised to the victory.
“I’ve been waiting for this team to show up,” Rollins said. “It’s the one in the offseason that I thought was going to happen all year long. Little by little, they would have games — they played excellent against, and East Wilkes they played solid against. Then there would be teams like the first time we played Elkin or like Alleghany the other night where I would wonder what team showed up tonight? Finally tonight, everything kind of fell into place.”
Aldridge finished with five of the Huskies’ 12 serving aces. Defensively, Aldridge added five digs. Aldridge took advantage of a weakness she discovered in the Elkin defense and took advantage.
“I was just trying to see where they weren’t and who was having an off night,” Aldridge said. “I was trying to pick on them, to be honest. That’s what you’ve got to do.”
The five victories overall and the two conference wins both match the Huskies’ total from last season with five matches left on the schedule, beginning Oct. 4 at home against Starmount. Just two years ago, the Huskies were 1-18 overall and 0-14 in the conference.
Aldridge was a part of that team and has noticed a difference in the 2016 edition from two years ago.
“We’ve started out working together a lot better,” Aldridge said. “We really take from each other and we’ve really come together as a team this year.”
Blevins also gave credit to Rollins for working with the team.
“Coach keeps us on our toes,” Blevins said. “She’s always talking about how to run plays and how to just get us hyped and lay it all out.”
Rollins felt that Blevins has been able to give the Huskies a second weapon to Aldridge, who was moved to outside hitter out of necessity last season to give the Huskies more offensive punch.
“We needed somebody else to complement Aldridge outside,” Rollins said. “You can’t just have one outside hitter and expect to win ballgames. I’ve been playing around with the lineup and she’s always been there, but truly tonight she turned it on.”
Blevins connected on nine of her 11 kill attempts and did not have any hitting errors. Blevins knew Ashe could beat the Elks and wanted to make sure that the Huskies didn’t give up a chance at a victory.
“I just wanted to win so much,” Blevins said. “I said to the team, ‘C’mon guys,’ I just want to win. This is so good for our team.”
“The passing started us off,” Rollins said. “Everything after that kind of fell into place. We got smart — that’s what I kept telling Aldridge. She was hitting to their libero and I told her to start (hitting) down the line. The libero went to the line, and then I said go back across.”
