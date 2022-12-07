Editor’s note: This article features news and photos from past editions of the Ashe Post and Times (previously the Ashe Mountain Times).
Dec. 13, 2012
Almost 100 years ago, controversy began to brew over where to put a depot station that would serve a railroad company that was preparing to lay ties and iron in Ashe County.
Several proponents of the railroad recognized the economical boost the transport line would bring to the communities it touched.
Local historian and lawyer Gene Hafer said there were several proposals circulating the county and Jefferson on where the depot would be located in the area.
Jefferson had long been established as the county seat, and, at the time, the land that laid to its west was mostly vacant.
After some debate, it was decided by the railroad company, which over time has held several namesakes before pulling up its tracks in the 1970s, to place a depot station in what would eventually become known as West Jefferson.
Unknown to the planners, the depot station would lead to the official incorporation of a town that would become known as the county’s main business district and hub for regional art enthusiasts.
To celebrate the efforts of those who had a hand in the town’s creation, the West Jefferson Board of Aldermen on Monday authorized the creation of a nonprofit corporation that will plan and conduct a celebration for the town’s centennial anniversary in 2015.
Hafer, with his expansive knowledge on Ashe County history, was recently approached by town officials about the possibility of him serving as an adviser for the centennial celebration.
Hafer is no stranger to this type of event.
In 1992, he said he served as the chairman of a bicentennial celebration committee for the City of Raleigh. That particular effort, Hafer said, took several years of planning.
With the West Jefferson celebration, Hafer said, he would serve as an adviser instead of a committee member.
Hafer said the first step in the celebration process is to incorporate the committee as a North Carolina nonprofit corporation, so it can become a tax-exempt organization recognized by the IRS.
The next step is to develop a volunteer list of those interested in helping with the celebration. Directors, officers, and committee members will be selected for that list, said Hafer.
Part of the motion filed this week to establish the corporation is that the committee will make frequent reports to the board on their progress.
Dec. 11, 2014
Ashe County has been recognized by the Washington Post as being the largest producer of Christmas trees in the nation.
“It’s awesome and humbling to see Ashe County’s name in a national newspaper. It instills a little pride for everyone who lives here,” said Ashe County Christmas tree extension agent Travis Birdsell. “The primary reason we are No. 1 is we have a dedicated and hard-working core of growers here in Ashe County.”
According to Birdsell, the website for the Ashe County Christmas Tree Association lists Ashe County as the largest producer of Christmas trees east of the Mississippi River. However, more recent data from the USDA Agricultural Census indicates Ashe County now leads the nation in tree production.
“Ashe County being recognized as the top producer of Christmas trees nationwide is great economic news,” said Cabot Hamilton, the director of the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. “Add to that the significant impact of tourism that choose and cut brings to Ashe. It is a huge win-win for Ashe County.”
The Washington Post article, written by Christopher Ingraham on Monday, Dec. 8, is titled, “Map: Where your Christmas trees come from.”
According to the article, Ashe County produces just shy of 2 million trees per year.
“That’s nearly 100 for every man, woman and child living there,” Ingraham said in his article.
The article also said American tree farmers harvest at least 17 million Christmas trees per year, and that nearly half of these trees (about 8 million) come from six counties in North Carolina and Oregon.
Four Oregon counties (Clackamas, Marion, Benton and Polk) finish behind Ashe County as top growers in the country.
According to Birdsell, prices for Christmas trees have still not returned to pre-recession levels; the USDA Census only shows production in terms of the volume of trees harvested.
Still, Birdsell welcomes the news that Ashe County is the largest producer of Christmas Trees in the United States.
“To actually be the largest county in the U.S. (in Christmas tree production) is a pretty big deal,” Birdsell said. “It would also explain why we have the most Christmas trees going to the White House.”
Birdsell said the news is also another reason to invest more time and energy into researching Christmas trees, as it is so important to the area.
He confirmed other statistics mentioned in the article. In the bottom half of Ingraham’s article, Birdsell said, Christmas tree sales are down compared to the year 2000, when more than 20 million trees were harvested. This is due to the sale of artificial trees.
Even though the sale of Christmas trees in general has been flat since 2007, artificial trees still comprise a majority of tree sales in the United States. This was based on a 2013 Nielsen survey sponsored by the American Christmas Tree Association.
Dec. 8, 2016
If Watauga’s girls’ basketball team could ever put four quarters of scoring the basketball the way the Pioneers did in the first two quarters of its game with Ashe County on Dec. 2, the prosperity of a win will soon follow.
Ashe County made sure that it stayed consistent enough offensively to take a 47-40 win over the Pioneers at Watauga’s Lentz-Eggers Gym by outscoring Watauga 23-15 in the second half. Watauga was limited to eight points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth, which them from keeping its 25-23 halftime lead.
Once Ashe (3-1) took a 32-28 lead on a 3-point basket from Sam Woods, the Huskies stayed in front for good. Watauga’s Karson Hamrick answered with a three of her own, but the Huskies closed out the quarter with a 6-2 mini-run and went into the fourth with a 38-33 lead.
Neither team wore the nets out in the fourth quarter, but Ashe County was able to hold the lead by holding Watauga’s offense to just 2-of-9 shooting from the field. Ashe got another 3-pointer by Woods, who finished with 11 points. That basket gave the Huskies a 43-37 lead with 3:36 left in the game.
Chloe Sullivan led the Huskies with 13 points, while both Woods and Hallie Treva both scored 11 points. Woods also pulled down eight of Ashe County’s 30 rebounds.
Hamrick, on the strength of three 3-pointers, led the Pioneers (0-4) with nine points. Katherine Stapleton also had nine points before fouling out, while Madie Darner scored four points and grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.
Brooke Byrd and Rebekah Farthing each scored five points for Watauga, which opened the game with a 6-0 lead and ended the first quarter with a 13-7 lead.
Ashe rallied to take a 17-16 lead, but the Pioneers came back with a 9-3 run capped by a Cailey Haas basket to give the Pioneers a 25-20 lead. Sullivan’s 3-point basket at the buzzer left Watauga in front 25-23.
Ashe County 47 (3-1)
Grubb 2 2-3 5, C. Sullivan 4 4-12 13, A. Sullivan 1 1-2 3, Woods 4 1-1 11, Treva 5 1-2 11, Miller 1 0-0 2, Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Eldreth 0 0-0 0, Patton 0 0-0 0, Greene 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-20 47.
Watauga 40 (0-4)
Byrd 1 3-4 5, Williamson 1 0-0 2, Farthing 2 0-2 5, Haas 1 0-0 2, Hamrick 3 0-0 9, Robinson 2 0-0 4, Stapleton 3 3-4 9, Darner 0 4-4 4, Gould 0 0-0 0, Marlett 0 0-0 0, McClure 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 10-14 40.
Ashe County 7 16 15 5 — 47
Watauga 13 12 8 9 — 40
3-point goals—Ashe County 4 (Woods 2, Grubb, C. Sullivan), Watauga 4 (Hamrick 3, Farthing). Rebounds—Ashe County 30 (Woods 8), Watauga 31 (Darner 10). Turnovers—Ashe County 13, Watauga 16. Total fouls—Ashe County 9, Watauga 17. Fouled out—Watauga, Stapleton. Technical fouls—None.
