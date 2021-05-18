A couple of years ago, an idea was conceived by Kelly McCoy and Renata Dos Santos of Rivergirl Fishing Co. for Todd to have a bike repair station to support the many riders, local and visiting, who cycle in the area of Railroad Grade Road, a very popular destination for cyclists.
Soon, they were joined in their effort with financial support from other sponsors, specifically Sarah and Shaw Brown of Boone Bike and Touring and the Board of Ashe Civic Center.
Local riders also donated to help advertise the Blue Ridge Brutal. This ride attracts cyclists all year round to train in the beautiful High Country. There are plenty of challenging hills to tackle around Todd.
The August bicycle ride (blueridgebrutal.org) is organized by the Ashe Chamber of Commerce, (ashechamber.com) and is a fundraiser to benefit the Ashe Advantage Project — the chamber’s nonprofit to fund scholarships for graduating seniors — and also the Ashe Civic Center.
The equipment was sourced from Saris, an online supplier of bike repair stations. It consists of a bike stand with a number of retractable tools on cables and a bicycle tire pump. At this station, cyclists can easily tweak their gears, make adjustments to pedals, seats or chains and fix any pesky flat tires.
The next step was to find the right location for the station, which needed to be a safe place away from the vehicular traffic of RailRoad Grade Road and preferably somewhere that cyclists could park their vehicles for a few hours whilst they enjoy the scenery of the New River area on two wheels.
The then pastor of Blackburn’s Chapel, the Rev. Ben Floyd, and his leadership team offered a spot in the parking area of the Chapel. Parking is welcomed any and all day except Sunday morning.
A local Todd rider, Ben Wilson, gave his time and expertise to create the concrete pad and retaining wall, to erect the sign and to install the equipment at the station.
All in all, a wonderful community effort. Special thanks to the sponsors — Rivergirl Fishing rivergirlfishing.com, Boone Bike boonebike.com and Ashe Civic Center, ashecivic.com. Thanks are also due to Ben Wilson and the ongoing support of the Blackburn’s Chapel.
The bike station is location at the Chapel at 3986 Railroad Grade Road, Todd, just opposite Rivergirl Fishing.
