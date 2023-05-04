TODD — After work by more than a dozen state and local agencies, Todd Island Park has reopened with new life following a multi-year restoration effort.
As weather patterns and surrounding land changed with development, rain events impacted the banks at Todd Island Park more intensely in recent years. With a more robust flow, the bank began to erode, which caused the loss of river banks, unwanted sediments running into the river and degradation of wildlife habitats.
The Todd Community Preservation Organization owns and manages the park and decided to close the area to the public in the spring of 2022 to refurbish stream banks, control water flow, protect the island from eroding and add aquatic and wildlife habitats.
TCPO Board Member Joann Cox said the community respected the park’s closure but was disappointed. She said that with all the park provides to the community, she is excited to see it reopened.
“Todd Island Park is very popular for folks who love to fish as well as those that just enjoy the water — kayaking, kids going out and wading in the river,” Cox said. “So closing the park in the beginning of the spring of last year where we were just coming out of winter and everybody’s excited to be able to get out and do things and enjoy the river, an option which has been there since the early 2000s, it was no longer an option. We recognize the impact.”
After a multi-year restoration effort, stream banks were refurbished, native plant species were planted, and natural structures to control the water flow and provide a habitat for wildlife were installed.
In a two-phase process, rock vanes and root wads were placed, banks were sloped and revegetated, and fencing was installed to protect vulnerable parts of the bank.
Rock vanes slow the rate of water flow ad reduces the risk of erosion by redirecting the water flow toward the center of the stream. Root wads, which are installed by burying dead trees into the stream bank with the root system in the water, stabilize river banks and provide a habitat for aquatic life.
Gentle-sloping and fully vegetated banks are ideal for protecting surrounding land. Livestakes, which are dormant hardwood cuttings from native shrubs, are placed in the ground and eventually develop a complex root system to keep banks intact. The shade these plants produce also help maintain cooler water temperatures for mountain aquatic life.
Fencing was also installed to help manage foot traffic. Openings for river access are strategically placed to minimize damage to sensitive areas where plants are still being developed.
Jessica Janc, of the Blue Ridge Resource Conservation and Development Council, said habitat for wildlife and aquatic species were developed throughout the park as part of the restoration efforts.
Birds, amphibians, and mammals move along the stream corridor day and night and find refuge in trees and meadows. Several trees at the park have been flagged for protection as bat trees as the northern long-eared bat population is declining due to White-nose Syndrome.
Pools created by rock vanes provide trout habitat, while the rocks are significant habitats for Hellbenders. Aquatic insects will also make homes in root wads.
Janc said the restoration has been “rewarding” as many organizations have collaborated to work on the project.
The TCPO created a self-guided tour corresponding to signs posted around the park, which will remain throughout May. The five-stop tour guide can be found at www.toddnc.org.
