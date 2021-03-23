JEFFERSON — After 32 years as Town Manager of Jefferson, Cathy Howell has resigned from her position.
Currently, there have been no decisions on who will resume the position of town manager.
Howell stated that after reporting to the Board of Alderman for the past 32 years, leaving the position has been difficult, but she looks forward to spending more time with her family and letting someone else take the reins.
“This is my home away from home,” said Howell. “I’ve made it my life. I’ve dedicated more time to the town than I have my own life.”
She looks forward to being able to connect more with her family and having time to herself.
“Now is the time that I let someone else step into my shoes and I can go home and be with my family and enjoy life,” said Howell. “We don’t have any promise of tomorrow, but I have really grown and I hope that I’ve helped the town. I think we’ve made good progress and it has been a wonderful place to work.”
The Ashe Post & Times has reached out to the Board of Aldermen in response to the resignation but has gotten no responses as of press time. Visit ashepostandtimes.com for updates.
