JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Aldermen met on Monday, July 25 for its monthly meeting at Jefferson Town Hall.
Those present were Aldermen Mark Johnston, Charles Caudill, Cathy Ballou, John Shepherd, Wes Williams and Town Manager Charity Shatley.
The meeting was centered around discussion on the proposed Agriculture Facility. The facility is planned to be constructed at the previous site for the new middle school, just behind the new AEV building in Jefferson.
An Agriculture Center committee was formed for this project and it consists of local tree farmers, bee keepers and cattle ranchers.
The facility is set to include an open air arena, an educational garden, a working facility, a squeeze chute, livestock sales and an all encompassing venue.
Dr. Richard Calhoun leads the committee and stated that this would be a facility that Ashe County is proud of.
“We’ve been told that this is only a 90-percent sure thing,” said Calhoun. “There’s people that have envisioned something like this since the nineties. We want to bring this to Ashe.”
Calhoun explained to the aldermen that this would bring education, a venue space and agriculture awareness to the county. In education, it would hold meeting classrooms for agriculture, a hands-on experience for all ages, agriculture goods and services and environment awareness.
He assured the board that this would not be a place that gave off an odor as it would be a weigh and trade station for livestock and would be kept clean and precise in its happenings.
The venue space would be able to house meetings, conferences, special events and would have seating for up to 350 people. It would also have a teaching and catering kitchen.
For agriculture, the facility would provide support to local farmers, agencies, partner with businesses and schools, certified truck and livestock sales and it would preserve the culture of the agricultural community.
The state appropriation in funding is set for $2.5 million, $200,000 from the Farmland Preservation and $10,000 from Ashe County Farm Bureau.
In his case for the facility, Calhoun stated that the land previously bought for the middle school could serve no better purpose than for the facility. With the land being classified as a wetland, it would not only be suitable for livestock, but it would provide information about wetlands to the public.
Shepherd stated that he wants to see a site development plan before they receive the green light on the project. Johnston agreed and said that if this is to be within the town limits, he wishes for no odor. Further discussion on the facility will be presented in future meetings.
