WEST JEFFERSON — The West Jefferson Aldermen met in regular session on Jan. 4 at the West Jefferson Courthouse.
The meeting was attended by Mayor Tom Hartman, Aldermen Russel Barr, Calvin Green Crystal Miller, John Reeves and Stephen Shoemaker and Town Manager Brantley Price.
The meeting began with an approval of the Dec. 6 meeting minutes and then went into a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2020-21 Town Audit by CPA Priscilla Norris.
The board then discussed street lights and the sidewalk project on N. Jefferson Avenue, approved by the Aldermen.
They then heard reports from WJPD, water and wastewater, maintenance and Price’s Town Manager Report.
