WEST JEFFERSON — Caldwell Hospice recently received a proclamation from the Town of West Jefferson, recognizing November as National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.
Mayor David Baldwin presented the certificate to Caldwell Hospice Volunteer Coordinator Erica Andrews and Clinical and Provider Relations Coordinator Kathy Eddy. Baldwin expressed his gratitude for the quality end-of-life care and services that Caldwell Hospice provides to the community.
For over 37 years, Caldwell Hospice has been committed to providing compassionate, respectful, customized end-of-life care to anyone who needs it regardless of one’s ability to pay. In 2018-19, Caldwell Hospice provided more than $1.3 million in patient care for which there was no reimbursement.
“For some, not-for-profit describes tax status, but for Caldwell Hospice it is more about our mission. It reminds us that we are responsible to the communities we serve and the community is our bottom line,” CEO Cathy Swanson said. “We are patient-driven, not profit-driven, and we are known for providing excellent care guided by our values — integrity, respect, acceptance and excellence.”
In 2014, Caldwell Hospice extended its service area to Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties to meet the unmet end-of-life care needs. Since then, Caldwell Hospice has had the privilege of providing palliative and hospice care to nearly 1,200 patients and families with a High Country team who live and work in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.
Guided by a local advisory council, Caldwell Hospice works closely with Ashe Memorial Hospital, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, physicians and long-term care communities to focus on the needs of patients and families in the High Country.
Caldwell Hospice is the only not-for-profit hospice care provider in Watauga and Ashe Counties, and one of two in Avery. For more information, call (828) 754-0101 or 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY, or visit www.caldwellhospice.org.
