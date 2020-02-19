WEST JEFFERSON — The town of West Jefferson held special meetings on Feb. 11 and 12 to discuss rezoning and variances.
The West Jefferson Planning Board met at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 11 to address a request made by Len Horton for Parcel ID 19227 079 to be rezoned from residential agricultural to industrial.
The land for which Horton made a request is approximately 42 acres and is located off of Ray Taylor Road.
During the meeting, Diego Pavia spoke about his new business downtown called Hemp process solutions. Retail for the business which will sell CBD products, has already been approved since the store falls under community shopping.
The West Jefferson Board of Adjustments met at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 12 to address the consideration of a variance.
The land being addressed was Parcel 19227 347 located off Mt. Jefferson Rd.
Thelma Duvall’s parcel is zoned residential and David Jolly’s property is zoned highway commercial and he plans to use it for storage units.
Jolly is required to have a landscape buffer so he needed to request a variance to eliminate the berm.
There also has to be supplemental vegetation, which has a height requirement. A decision was made to measure from the base of the retaining wall.
