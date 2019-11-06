ASHE COUNTY — Throughout the afternoon and into the evening of Thursday, Oct. 31, hundreds of Ashe Countians made their way to various locations across the county to celebrate Halloween.
In downtown West Jefferson, participating businesses opened their doors for trick-or-treaters from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Despite the dreary weather, plenty of candy was passed out for the many ghosts, superheroes, princesses and fairies who weathered the elements during the afternoon’s festivities.
First Baptist Church’s trunk-or-treat event was moved indoors due to the weather, but that didn’t stop the crowd from making their way to the church after filling their bags with goodies in downtown. Starting at 5:30 p.m., treats were passed out throughout the halls of First Baptist Church until there was no candy left.
Midway Baptist Church also held their own trunk-or-treat event, which was moved indoors as well. From 6 to 8 p.m., trick-or-treaters were treated to candy, hotdogs and a photo booth in the fellowship hall of the church.
Here is a collection of photos from the day’s festivities.
