JEFFERSON — The 2022 Ashe County Parks and Recreation Youth Trout Derby took place on Saturday, March 26 at Ashe Park.
Fishers from the ages of 1 to 15 took to the cold, snowy weather on Saturday and had good time despite the cold as they partook in what they love.
“We want to thank everyone that took part in our Youth Trout Derby,” said Kevin Anderson, Parks and Recreation director.
In the 5- to 10-year-old group, Jonah Shepherd was named the winner.
In the 11- to 15-year-old group, Elijah Golds was crowned the winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.