Tweetsie Railroad is a family oriented railroad and Wild West theme park located between Boone and Blowing Rock. In addition to a 3-mile (4.8 km) ride aboard an authentic steam locomotive, the park features amusement rides and other attractions geared towards families with children.
BLOWING ROCK — If you’re looking for a fun and rewarding work environment, look no further than Tweetsie Railroad, where “Every day is an Adventure.” Potential employees are invited to attend the park’s annual Job Fair Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. at the Tweetsie Palace (300 Tweetsie Railroad Lane, Blowing Rock).
“It is the perfect opportunity to learn more about the variety of opportunities – from the Ticket Office to Deer Park,” says Stephanie Robinett, the Human Resources Director at Tweetsie Railroad. “There is something for everyone and no two days are alike.”
The 2023 season begins Saturday, April 8 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 30, and will mark Tweetsie Railroad’s 66th year of welcoming guests to North Carolina’s first theme park. Tweetsie Railroad traditionally hires approximately 250 employees to operate the park and entertain guests. A diverse range of opportunities are available in ticket sales, accounting, entertainment, ride operations, food service, retail sales, security, grounds maintenance, first aid, the Deer Park Zoo and more. The Job Fair will give candidates the opportunity to meet with Tweetsie Railroad’s management team and other staff members, and learn more about the Tweetsie Railroad experience. Benefits of employment at the park include competitive wages, an enjoyable work environment, complimentary tickets to Tweetsie Railroad, passes to other area attractions, and the opportunity to learn valuable job skills for any career you may choose.
Anyone 16 years of age or older who would like to attend the Job Fair should bring a completed application and a positive attitude. To learn more about available opportunities or to download an application, visit www.tweetsie.com/employment. Tweetsie Railroad is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Offers of employment are contingent on the results of background check and drug screen. For more information or questions regarding employment at Tweetsie Railroad, please call (828) 264-9061, ext. 200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.