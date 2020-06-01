WEST JEFFERSON — The New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America recently provided awards to two deserving Junior ROTC students at Ashe County High School.
A certificate and a $1,000 Rear Admiral Scott L. Sears, USN, scholarship was awarded to Cadet Battalion S1 Bethany Bare. The MOAA Leadership Award with medal was awarded to Cadet 2LT Jernee Ashley.
Due to the unforeseen complications with the COVID-19 crisis, the chapter was unable to make the award presentations to the students at the normally hosted ceremonies at the high school.
According to the New River Chapter of MOAA, Sears was a graduate of Duke University's School of Business, Advanced Management Program and the National Defense University Capstone Program. His awards include three Legion of Merits, three Meritorious Service Medals, two Navy Commendation Medals and two Navy Achievement Medals. Rear Admiral Sears passed away on Dec. 31, 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.