WEST JEFFERSON — On Feb. 2 at approximately 5:15 p.m., West Jefferson Police Department, West Jefferson Volunteer Fire Department and Ashe medics were dispatched to a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a truck at Walmart.
According to WJPD Sgt. John Muldowney, Andrew Noblett, 43, of Laurel Springs and Passenger Nikki Romans, 33, of Todd, were traveling North on Mount Jefferson Road near Walmart on a 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle. Jeffrey Rash, 55, of Todd, was operating a 2000 Chevrolet truck, traveling south on Mount Jefferson Avenue.
Rash made a left turn into the Walmart parking lot, striking the motorcycle head on. Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were air lifted to a nearby hospital.
The patients' condition is unknown at this time. Criminal charges are pending.
