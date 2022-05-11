Ulta Beauty, O'Reilly Auto Parts coming to Boone By Moss Brennan moss.brennan@wataugademocrat.com Moss Brennan Author email May 11, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The plans for the O’Reilly Auto Parts in Boone. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOONE — An Ulta Beauty and O’Reilly Auto Parts are coming to Boone, according to documents submitted to the town of Boone Planning and Inspections Department.The Ulta Beauty will be in the Boone Mall in the former Old Navy location. Like all Ulta Beuty locations, it will have a full-service salon.A spokesperson for Ulta Beauty said that the company is “thrilled to come to Boone” so they can “serve and delight guests in the area.”The store is set to open in the fall with a specific open date confirmed in the coming months.An O’Reilly Auto Parts will also open its doors in Boone. According to permits, a store is being built on N.C. 105 and Snaggy Mountain Blvd.According to the application, the building will be 7,082 square feet with a total land disturbance of .79 acres, according to the zoning permit. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ulta Beauty O'reilly Auto Parts Store Permit Commerce Building Industry Law Door Spokesperson Document Moss Brennan Author email Follow Moss Brennan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Family entertainment center coming to Jefferson Station Garry Elliott retiring from insurance business after 37 years; Andy Patton Agency purchases Barr Insurance Local business owner Donley Junior ‘DJ’ Hart passes away Middle school students embark on the ultimate NASA journey WCC announces Marshals for 2022 Commencement Ceremony Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
