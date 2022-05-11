O'Reilly Auto Parts

The plans for the O’Reilly Auto Parts in Boone.

 Photo submitted

BOONE — An Ulta Beauty and O’Reilly Auto Parts are coming to Boone, according to documents submitted to the town of Boone Planning and Inspections Department.

The Ulta Beauty will be in the Boone Mall in the former Old Navy location. Like all Ulta Beuty locations, it will have a full-service salon.

A spokesperson for Ulta Beauty said that the company is “thrilled to come to Boone” so they can “serve and delight guests in the area.”

The store is set to open in the fall with a specific open date confirmed in the coming months.

An O’Reilly Auto Parts will also open its doors in Boone. According to permits, a store is being built on N.C. 105 and Snaggy Mountain Blvd.

According to the application, the building will be 7,082 square feet with a total land disturbance of .79 acres, according to the zoning permit.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.