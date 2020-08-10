Johnson Family Decoration
The Johnson family will hold a decoration on Sunday, Aug. 16 at the Hartsog Farm located on N.C. Highway 88 West in Creston.
Everyone is welcome to come by any time on Aug. 16.
Please mail any donations to the cemetery fund to Mrs. Mildred Graybeal at P.O. Box 2550 Big Laurel Road, Creston N.C. 28615.
Claude Mash Cemetery Decoration
A decoration will be held at the Claude Mash Cemetery in Glendale Springs on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2 p.m. There will be a rain date set for Sunday, Aug. 23. Donations for the upkeep of the cemetery may be mailed to Kenneth Mash at 620 Claude Mash Road in Jefferson, NC 28640. For more information, call (336) 982-3574.
