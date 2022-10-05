BOONE - The Upward Bound Program at Appalachian State University is currently seeking to enroll new students in a free, federally-funded, college preparatory program for potential first-generation and/or modest-income high school students. The program currently serves 163 students from seven Western North Carolina high schools: Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Freedom, McDowell, Watauga, and West Wilkes.
Students will participate in services such as cultural enrichment opportunities, a program of advising, tutoring, and weekend academies during the school year, and an academically intensive six-week summer program. Students are expected to remain with the program until graduation from high school.
Upward Bound students receive individualized assistance that includes locating and applying for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid to make paying for college a reality. All services are provided absolutely free of charge. To apply online, visit upwardbound.appstate.edu.
“Upward Bound has changed my life! It has been a wonderful experience, and I could not have gotten this far without going through the program. It teaches beyond what a classroom can teach and prepares you for the real world. When it was time for me to step over the bridge from high school to college, I was fully prepared and ready for it,” — Recent Upward Bound graduate.
“Participating in Upward Bound provides students with the skills and resources necessary for successfully graduating from high school, securing funding for college, and enrolling in college immediately following senior year of high school. Our participants experience personal growth, academic success, a sense of community, and confidence in their ability to thrive once they are in college,” — Director of Upward Bound, Aaron Gersonde.
College Access Partnerships comprises Appalachian GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness & Readiness for Undergraduate Programs), Upward Bound, Appalachian College Advising Corps, Empowering Teacher Learning, and Young Eisner Scholars (YES). These college access programs aim to prepare students throughout western North Carolina to engage in postsecondary learning that provides opportunities for careers in their home region and beyond. For more information, visit our website at gocollege.appstate.edu. Learn more about Upward Bound at upwardbound.appstate.edu.
