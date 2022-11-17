USPOULTRY Foundation WCC

Front row : Stacie Taylor, Chair of Applied Engineering Technologies; Frank Blevins, lead instructor for the Animal Science and Poultry Management programs; Allison Phillips, vice-president of Institutional Advancement and Ronald Dollyhite, dean of Applied Career Technologies.

Second-row: Abigail Mullins, Zoey Fox and Jade Curtis.

Third-row: Hailey Watson, Danielle Taylor and Hannah Cheek.

Fourth-row: Karson Crouse, Rachel Johnson and Cheyenne Childers.

Fifth-row: Lane Nichols, Tristan Talley and Madison Starnes.

Sixth-row: Nicholas Reeves, Greg Thompson and Zander Lovette.

 Photo courtesy of Wilkes Community College

