JEFFERSON — Vannoy Construction held its 26th Annual Jeremy Elliott Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 24 and 25 at the picturesque Jefferson Landing Golf Resort – a golf destination located in Jefferson, NC. Vannoy, along with 218 of their partners, clients and vendors, came together to raise money for college scholarships for Ashe County students in memoriam of Jeremy Elliott, stepson of Eddie Vannoy. Jeremy passed away after a valiant struggle against leukemia in 1996.
Over $435,000 was raised this year for the scholarship fund through sponsorships and additional donations. With 100 percent of the proceeds from the tournament benefiting the Jeremy Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund and Ashe County education, 621 high school students to-date have been given assistance toward attending college in pursuit of their dreams.
The tournament’s format has Platinum Sponsors golfing on Wednesday afternoon, and Gold Sponsors on Thursday – allowing a slower, more relaxed pace for all. Platinum Sponsors were also treated to additional tournament events such as Par 3 Night Golf, Texas Hold’em Poker, and live music. Golf tournament winners were awarded each day, as well as “Closest-to-the-Pin” and “Longest Drive” winners.
Vannoy would like to thank all parties involved in this event that made it a success; including Jefferson Landing for generously allowing them to utilize the course and facilities, as well as all of the sponsors – Platinum, Gold, Hole, Closest-to-the-Pin, Longest Drive, Driving Range, Putting Green, Golf Cart, Beverage Cart and Lunch.
Additionally this year, Vannoy Construction took the opportunity at the tournament to showcase the refurbished truck of their original founder James R. Vannoy – a 1959 Chevrolet Apache.
Vannoy Construction looks forward to next year’s event and realizes they need to start the planning now to keep these comments coming in: “I have played in almost all of these over the years and every year it keeps getting better and better. Well done on a wonderful golf tournament;” and “First class event for a great cause!”
Vannoy Construction has seven offices across North and South Carolina, with its headquarters located in Jefferson, NC. They are ranked No. 148 in the Nation’s Top 400 Contractors by ENR, as well as No. 27 in the Top Southeast Contractor firms by ENR.
If you would like more information regarding the Jeremy Elliott Charity Golf Tournament, please contact Tracy Sagehorn, Marketing Manager, at tracy.sagehorn@jrvannoy.com or (704) 529-1912.
