JEFFERSON — Vannoy Construction had 216 of its partners, clients and vendors join to raise money for college scholarships for Ashe County students at the 24th annual Charity Golf Tournament Aug. 28 and 29 at Jefferson Landing Golf Resort.
More than $450,000 was raised this year for the scholarship fund through sponsorships and additional donations — setting an all-time record for the tournaments 24-year history. With 100 percent of the proceeds from the tournament benefiting the Jeremy Elliott Memorial Scholarship Fund and Ashe County education, 544 high school students have been given assistance toward attending college in pursuit of their dreams to date.
The charity tournament was established in memoriam of Jeremy Elliott, stepson of Eddie Vannoy, who passed away after a valiant struggle against leukemia in 1996.
The format of the tournament was switched up this year with Platinum Sponsors golfing on Wednesday afternoon and Gold Sponsors on Thursday — allowing a slower, more relaxed pace for all. Platinum Sponsors were also treated to additional tournament events such as Par 3 Night Golf, Texas Hold’em Poker, ping pong and darts. Golf tournament winners were awarded each day, as well as Closest-to-the-Pin and Longest Drive winners.
Vannoy Construction thanked all parties involved in this event that made it a success, including Jefferson Landing for allowing them to utilize the course and facilities, as well as all of the sponsors.
