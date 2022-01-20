HIGH COUNTRY – The Holiday season (and stress) may be over. The new year brings new goals, new memories, and new stressors. Start your year of right by making a vow to dedicate time to yourself and your well-being.
The High Country Area Agency on Aging is dedicated to improving and introducing self-care techniques for caregivers to prevent burnout and decrease stress. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance, 40-70% of caregivers have significant symptoms of depression which can lead to a decline in physical health. Kelly Frick, Board Certified Music Therapist, has worked with the High Country Area Agency on Aging for nearly two years providing free Music Therapy Support Groups to caregivers throughout the Pandemic. This support group will be held virtually so that you can join from the comfort of your own home.
When asked about her interest in Family Caregivers Kelly stated “Caregiving is hard work - it can be incredibly rewarding and incredibly lonely. I enjoy facilitating conversations and a space to process the challenges and rewards of caregiving while like-minded people can come together - all while encompassing the therapeutic nature of music.”
Beginning Feb. 2, 2022, Kelly Frick in partnership with the High Country Area Agency on Aging for an 8-week music therapy support group. This group will be held virtually every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. Once you have registered, you will receive a follow up email or phone call to confirm registration. We welcome you to come share your journey with others who can relate to your circumstances as a caregiver and enjoy the one tool we have access to daily, Music.
To register, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScWkMMWxAyEl7vqICk8BHuYMkISeJ2Dh-1_YsNpA_F-9IIM4A/viewform.
Other event information:
• There are limited spots available in this group,
• Please register by January 31, 2022
• To attend virtually you must have a computer with access to the internet.
• This support group is free to family caregivers
About High Country Area Agency on Aging
“High Country Area Agency on Aging (AAA) is dedicated to improving the lives of older adults, family caregivers, and people with disabilities by providing support, education, advocacy and choices throughout their continuum of care. The High Country AAA serves the seven county region (Ashe, Alleghany, Avery, Mitchell, Wilkes, and Watauga County). The High Country AAA Family Caregiver Support Program aims to prevent burnout amongst caregivers and help them keep their loved one home as long as possible. You can learn more about what we do at highcountryaging.org”
