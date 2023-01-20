WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Board of Commissioners presents the 38th annual awards program to honor outstanding volunteers and organizations in the county. The reception and awards ceremony will be held as an "in person floating event" at Generations Ashe Senior Center on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The success of the awards program depends on your willingness to nominate deserving individuals and organizations. If you would like to nominate someone, you can do so by contacting Jennifer Richardson, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator, at (336) 246-4347. Nomination forms are also available on the Generations Ashe website. Entry forms, must be returned, no later than 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 or may be emailed to jenniferrichardson@ashecountygov.com. Nominations will not be accepted after this date.
The winners of the Volunteer of the Year Awards are determined by the essay written describing the volunteer services performed. Please attach no more than a one page, typed or legibly written essay. Please be as thorough as possible as this information is used to determine the volunteers of the year in the Individual, Family, Group/Team, Youth, Senior, Faith-Based, Corporate/Business, National Service and Director of Volunteers with several other service categories.
Ashe County owes a great deal to the hundreds of individuals who volunteer their time in so many ways to make our county a better place to live and work. We welcome this opportunity to honor those volunteers and show our appreciation for the services they provide.
For further information, please contact Jennifer Richardson, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-4347.
