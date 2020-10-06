This summer the Volunteer Initiative Program has been very busy, despite COVID-19. They began the School Supply Drive in June and ended it in early August, collecting all monetary donations with a grand total of $4,050.
These monies were used to buy essentials such as: clear or see through face masks for the elementary classes to help them pronounce their words, hand sanitizer, cases of paper, pencils, pens, back packs,Kleenex, etc.
Any monies left were divided between the five local schools to buy any materials that were still needed.
The VIP would like to thank all of the business that donated and all of the individuals that donated to make this such a great success.
Now it is time for the VIP to begin the Annual Canned Food Drive, which runs now through Dec. 4.
This year will be different from previous years as we are still dealing with COVID-19.
They will be accepting monetary donations only and will distribute all monies between Ashe County’s local food banks that consist of: The Sharing Center, Ashe Really Cares, A.S.H.E. (A Safe Home for Everyone) and Ashe Outreach Ministries.
If you would like to participate by making a monetary donation, please make your check payable to Ashe Services for Aging and in the memo section of the check write “Canned Food Drive.”
Checks can also be mailed to Ashe Services for Aging, 180 Chattyrob Lane, West Jefferson, NC 29694. If you have any questions, please call Terri Hopkins, Ashe County Volunteer Coordinator at (336) 246-4347 or email at: TerriHopkins@ashecountygov.com.
