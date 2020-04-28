Ashe County Emergency Management said that our most important resource in our efforts to keep Ashe County healthy in the face of the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic is our people. Volunteers may be needed in the coming weeks to help keep the community fed in this time of increased food insecurity for so many of our residents.
Ashe County Emergency Management is putting together a pool of volunteers that nonprofit organizations can, if needed, pull from should they find they need help feeding the community. This help may include duties unloading, processing, packaging and possibly delivering food to those in need. The pool will essentially be a list of screened and qualified individuals that are willing to help should that need arise.
Those interested in having their name listed in the possible volunteer pool are being asked to print out, complete and scan the forms and waivers linked below and email them to volunteer@ashecountygov.com.
Thank you in advance Ashe County for being willing to volunteer during this time of increased need. While these agencies may not end up needing the extra help, it’s our goal to always be thinking ahead and having some names of volunteers on hand is a one way to stay prepared.
NOTE: At this time we recommend that those wishing to volunteer who are considered higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19 (older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions) wait until a later time or different opportunity to volunteer.
