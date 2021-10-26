WINSTON-SALEM — As children head out to go trick-or-treating this weekend, Michael Mitchell, M.D., medical director of the pediatric emergency department at Brenner Children’s Hospital, the region’s only Level I pediatric trauma center, wants families to remember some important tips to make Halloween safe and enjoyable.
“It is easy for kids to get so excited to go trick-or-treating that they run out into the road without thinking,” Mitchell said. “In addition, drivers may have difficulty seeing children who are in dark clothing, and certain costumes can impair the child’s vision, further increasing the danger of being struck by a vehicle.”
Before Heading Out:
- Children should have costumes that are bright and reflective. Reflective tape or striping on costumes and trick-or-treat bags increases visibility.
- Shoes should be comfortable and costumes should be short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement or contact with flames.
- Swords, knives and similar accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
On the Trick-or-Treat Trail:
- Chaperones and children should have a flashlight with fresh batteries.
- Children should be paying attention to where they are walking and not be distracted by phones or tablets.
- Stay on sidewalks or always walk facing traffic. Watch for cars that may be turning or backing out of driveways.
According to the nonprofit Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a vehicle on Halloween than on any other day of the year.
“That’s why we’re also urging drivers to be extra cautious and slow down, and to never get behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking,” Mitchell said. “We know kids have had such a difficult time during the pandemic and are looking forward to some normalcy, but we want everyone to celebrate safely and avoid ending up in the emergency department.”
Visit https://www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Hospitals/Brenner-Childrens for more information.
