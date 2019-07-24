WEST JEFFERSON — Community members gathered for the annual Ashe County Relay for Life on Friday, July 19, at Ashe County High School, raising money for the American Cancer Society, as well as cancer research and treatment.
At the start of the event, Nancy Reeves of Mount Jefferson Presbyterian Church welcomed everyone in attendance, followed by an invocation from pastor Will Heyward.
“We are united in a common cause to find cures for the many diseases that fall under this name,” Heyward said. “We stand together, for we have all been touched by the suffering and loss of cancer.”
Cindy Dillard, chairwoman of the Ashe County Relay for Life, then shared remarks with the crowd.
“During the next several hours, we will be together on a life-changing journey that will celebrate those who have battled cancer, remember the people we have lost, and renew our commitment to fight back against the disease — to help end it once and for all,” Dillard said.
After opening remarks, cancer survivors took to the track for the “Survivors Lap,” reserved only for those who have been diagnosed with cancer. Among participants in the Survivors Lap were 28-year-survivor Lorraine Hurley and 16-year-survivor Judy Powers.
“I’m thankful to be alive,” Hurley said.
Following the first lap, caretakers then joined the survivors while teams looked on from around the track. After the caretakers and survivors completed their lap, all participants joined in.
In this year’s Relay for Life, 20 teams signed up and participated to raise money and awareness for those battling cancer across the globe. Various organizations and groups had tents set up during the event, selling food and refreshments, raffle tickets and taking donations.
At dusk, luminarias were lit and placed around the track, with each one in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. A moment of silence was observed by all in attendance, and a singing of “Amazing Grace” by Edie Miller closed the event.
Dillard said that $18,000 has been raised to date for the American Cancer Society through Ashe County’s efforts, with the 2019 fundraising season coming to a close in September.
“Because of generous donors and volunteers, they have been able to help thousands of people across the globe with breakthrough research, crucial patient care programs and education and prevention initiatives,” Dillard said. “That’s why it’s so important to get involved in Relay for Life and fundraise — because when you do, you help save lives.”
