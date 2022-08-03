LINVILLE — The fourth annual Warriors Heart fundraiser will be held at Linville Land Harbor on Saturday, September 10th, with music by Gene Hensley, complementary wine by Cary E. Dominiguez from REALTYONE, and a silent auction, all for $15 a ticket, with the option to reserve a table for the purchase of tickets. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the Warriors Heart Foundation in order to provide treatment for veterans and first responders suffering from brain injury, depression, substance abuse, post traumatic stress disorder, and many other damaging effects caused by active duty.
Veteran owned and specially curated, Warrior’s Heart operates for the needs of wounded veterans in an especially compassionate way. “We have created an environment where you won’t feel alone. When you are on a team again and in a group therapy setting, you are with warriors who understand what you are going through. While our experiences may be different, the pain, struggles, and fears are often the same,” the charity website www.wariorsheart.com shares. “Other treatment facilities mix all populations together which can make it difficult to share experience with those who have not been in similar situations. Our niche is to serve our warriors only … created by warriors for warriors.”
The charity’s “private healing center” in Texas offers many forms of therapy and relief, from service animal training to hiking and fishing, art therapy, yoga, and space to reflect. The Warrior’s Heart Foundation takes many approaches to healing and processing whatever an afflicted veteran or service member may need.
In 2020 for the second annual fundraiser, Warriors Heart co-founder and retired Delta Force sniper Thomas Spooner explained “The reason why we created Warriors Heart, and my passion for it, is it’s the only one like it in the nation. Instead of fighting the war overseas, we’re fighting the war at home. Everything that we do is tried and true to create sober and confident warriors, so they can get back to enjoying the things that they fought for…”
“We are honored for all the support and continued support we receive that assists the foundation in getting our Warriors the help they need,” Spooner continues on the Warrior’s Heart website.
The foundation was recently the subject of an Amazon Prime documentary, “Warriors Heart - Warriors Healing Warriors” and can be found on the Amazon website for rent.
Warriors Heart is 501c(3) nonprofit, and is staffed by a variety of medical and support professionals, of whom many have military service experience. The foundation is privately funded, and benefits greatly from fundraisers such as the evening coming up in September.
For additional information, ticket purchases, or item or service donations for the silent auction, contact Gail Spooner at (910) 725-9757 or email at sunshinebouncingbaby@yahoo.com. For more information about the Warrior’s Heart Foundation, check out www.warriorsheart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.