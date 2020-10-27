The Schaefer Center Presents virtual performing arts series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, features a streamed concert by the bluegrass collective Watkins Family Hour, made of up siblings Sara and Sean Watkins (founding members, along with Chris Thile, of the wildly successful Nickel Creek), Sunday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. The duo — Sara on fiddle and Sean on guitar — celebrate their newest release, “brother sister,” a reflective album replete with rich harmonies that highlight the familial bond. The virtual event — streamed from the duo’s home base of Los Angeles — is free , but advance registration is required at theschaefercenter.org/event/watkins-family-hour/.
Returning to the studio as Watkins Family Hour, Sean and Sara Watkins consider “brother sister” a duo-centric record — yet one that feels bigger than just two people. With Sean primarily on guitar and Sara on fiddle, and with both of them sharing vocals, the siblings enlisted producer Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Mandy Moore, J.S. Ondara) and mixer-engineer Clay Blair to harness the energy and honesty of their live sound.
“From the beginning, our goal was to work on these songs to be as strong as they could be, just the two of us,” said Sara, also known for her work with the Grammy-winning female folk trio I’m With Her. “And with a few exceptions on the record, that’s really how things were. It was a tight little group of us, working dense days where we could squeeze them in.”
Sean (who is four years older than Sara) said, “Because of the limited amount of time we had collectively to spend in the studio, there was a general sense of urgency, which I think the three of us (Sara, Mike and I) kinda strive for on these days. We didn’t have that much time and that made it fun and exciting. It was just us, in one room, facing each other with some really great mics, often playing and singing at the same time, trying to capture what Sara and I do in a real way.”
For the first time, the Los Angeles-based siblings carved out time to write with each other, often during the nap time of Sara’s toddler. They took early versions of the new songs to Viola, who instinctively rearranged some of the song structures in an effort to draw attention to interesting lyrics or surprising arrangements.
“Mike brings a diverse musical-history to his production work,” Sean says. “He’s worked with a lot of people [from The Figgs to Fall Out Boy] that surpass just bluegrass or folk, but his sense of the songwriting craft and melody is right in line with us. He was bringing ideas that we would have never had, and vice versa.”
As Watkins Family Hour’s first project since a self-titled debut album in 2015, brother sister begins with “The Cure,” which Sean was inspired to write after watching “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” The concept of throwing things away is evident in the lyrics; there’s also a sense of knowing that you’re in an unhealthy relationship, but still choosing to avoid fixing it.
“Part of the fun of being a songwriter is being able to write about something that started from an image and then transcends that image to speak to something greater,” Sara observes.
Sara chose the beautiful “Neighborhood Name” after hearing it on a record by Courtney Hartman and Taylor Ashton, while “Just Another Reason” is an original that Sean describes as having “a vague, nebulous vibe” lingering below the surface. In contrast, the instrumental “Snow Tunnel” is like an epiphany, titled after Sean’s memory of driving through Zion National Park, emerging from the darkness of a loud tunnel into a peaceful panorama of snow.
Moving from one landscape to the next — literally and musically — is nothing new to Sean and Sara Watkins, who have performed separately and together for nearly their whole lives. Growing up near San Diego, they played countless shows at a local pizza place in Carlsbad, California, with their childhood friend, Chris Thile. As young adults, those three musicians broke out nationally as Nickel Creek, an acoustic ensemble that sold millions of albums, won a Grammy, and toured the world.
Encouraged by a local club owner in Los Angeles, Sean and Sara formed Watkins Family Hour in 2002 as an outlet to try out some original songs and a few covers that wouldn’t work in Nickel Creek. That club, Largo, has since become the home base for Watkins Family Hour, whose shows frequently pair musicians who seem to have little in common, yet find a shared language in their music.
With Nickel Creek on hiatus, Sean and Sara released multiple solo albums and pursued other collaborations, most recently with Sara’s involvement in I’m With Her. However, the siblings gravitated toward the idea of another Watkins Family Hour album after realizing that their calendars afforded them a rare opportunity to write, record, and tour together.
Their musical chemistry is clear on songs like “Lafayette,” an ode to Hollywood as well as the hometowns left behind by its aspiring stars; “Fake Badge, Real Gun,” about confronting authority figures as well as your own beliefs; “Miles of Desert Sand,” whose haunting coda underscores the vivid imagery of immigration; and “Bella and Ivan,” a playful instrumental named for a friend’s two dogs who love to wrestle.
Two choice covers complete brother sister. Warren Zevon’s poignant “Accidentally Like a Martyr,” which they unearthed for a tribute show, conveys all the complicated facets of love, and “Keep It Clean,” the rabble-rousing Charley Jordan gem from the ‘30s, serves as a grand finale, with David Garza, Gaby Moreno, and John C. Reilly all chiming in on vocals.
“That’s just fun to sing,” Sean says. “Going into this record, we wanted to focus on the duo-centric thing, but this was a chance to lean into the group aspect, and have some of the people that have been a part of the Family Hour but weren’t on the first record that we made years ago.”
However, brother sister remains exactly that — the result of a brother and sister creating music.
“It felt really good to dig into the potential of two people,” Sara says. “There are a few songs on the record where Matt Chamberlain comes in to play drums, and we filled in the low end in a few cases with Mike Viola playing MOOG or piano, but the primary goal of this record became to see what we could do when it is just the two of us. The arrangements and the writing were all focused on that. Listening now, I’m really proud of what we did. These are songs that would not have come out of either one of us individually, and it feels like a band sound, like this is what we do, the two of us.”
The Schaefer Center Presents – FREE Fall 2020 Virtual Season
Thanks to a group of generous sponsors, all events are FREE, but advance registration is required at theschaefercenter.org. Registrants will receive a confirmation email, a day-before reminder, and a private link to access the event one hour prior to the performance. All SCP events are one-time only exclusive showings. Anyone who wishes to make a donation in any amount to support the series and its mission may do so on the website. The spring series will be announced soon, with plans to continue the virtual format throughout the spring semester.
For more information on the SCP 2020-21 season and to register for events, visit http://theschaefercenter.org/ or call (828) 62-4046.
Coming soon
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
JANE (film)
7pm
Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage, and set to a rich orchestral score by Philip Glass, award-winning director Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck) tells the story of JANE, a trailblazer who defied the odds to become one of the world’s most admired conservationists. Rated: PG
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
Reasons for Hope: A Virtual Discussion with Dr. Jane Goodall
8pm
Presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Sustainability, (APPS) Appalachian Popular Programming Society, and the Office of Arts and Cultural Programs
This public presentation is a rebroadcast of an exclusive live interactive Zoom webinar with Dr. Goodall and Appalachian State University students that takes place Nov. 18.
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
Hayes School of Music: Holiday Scholarship Concert
8pm
Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music’s annual concert and fundraiser to support scholarships for HSOM music students, goes digital. This retrospective of family-friendly music features a variety of holiday and seasonal tunes performed by a variety of HSOM ensembles.
Thank You to Our SPC Sponsors:
The Horton Hotel, Creekside Electronics, Boone Tourism Development Authority, Our State Magazine, Spectrum Reach, High Country Radio, WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM and WASU 90.5FM
About “The Schaefer Center Presents”
“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a “window on the world” through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
About APPlause!
Virtual APPlause! K-12 Performing Arts Series 2020-21
Events are FREE; advance registration required at theschaefercenter.org. A private link will be sent to all registrants prior to the events, all of which are available to view at any time during the scheduled event dates. For questions, contact the Box Office at theschaefercenter@appstate.edu or call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046. Study guides are available to download for each event.
Every season, affordable music, dance, film and theatre events are offered to students and their teachers from K-12 classrooms across the region. Students experience everything from high-energy acrobatics and Appalachian music to international dance and literary classics brought to life through theatrical productions. The performances are part of the APPlause! series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs. Featuring local, regional, and world-renowned professional artists, the mission of the program is to share university arts resources with the public, private, and homeschool network across our region. Study guide materials connect every performance to the classroom curriculum.
