WILKESBORO —In the true spirit of Christmas, the faculty and staff of the WCC Alleghany Center are giving back to the community. Their kindness and generosity have touched the lives of many within the community and beyond.
This year, instead of buying Christmas gifts for each other, they “adopted” residents at a local rehabilitation center, fulfilling wish lists of twelve residents. In addition, they donated a boxful of unwrapped toys for the Alleghany Partnership for Children.
A former student in need reached out to Student Services and Career and College Promise Coordinator, Talina Pipes, seeking assistance because they and their family were currently unable to work or purchase groceries due to being under COVID quarantine.
The kindness and generosity did not stop in Alleghany County, however; Administrative Assistant, Paige Belt, used a community service day to process shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child at the Samaritan's Purse facility in Charlotte.
“I am so proud of the selfless, generous nature of the Alleghany Center staff. They are truly an attribute to Wilkes Community College and Alleghany County,” said WCC Alleghany Center Director, Wanda Beck.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.