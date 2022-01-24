WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2021 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Alleghany County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Nyah Izaie Allen, Colleen Ainsley Cassell, Lindsey Mae Evans, Katherine Leigh Gibson, Abigail Faith Hawks, Simone Gabrielle McFarland, Brandon Thomas Nichols, and Joshua Ryan Taylor.
Dean’s List: Jessica Marie Barker, Chelsie Ann Bobbitt, Mason Lee Carrier, Ashley Renae Hart, Joshua Thomas Miller, Sierra Danielle Parks, Kayleigh Renee Pierce, Adam Tyler Pruitt, Chloe Lane Pruitt, Hailie Imagine Sheets, and Elijah Louis Young.
Ashe County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Madison M. Avery, Thomas Clark Ballard, Bailey Paige Bennett, Brian Ashley Blanco, Maggie Brooke Blevins, Haley Jordan Bundy, Leah M. Calhoun, Cody Lee Chamberlain, Sophia Joy Cox, Wyatt M. Cox, Melanie Brooke Day, Kristi Drake, Karey Elizabeth Duvall, Taylor Nicole Elgin, Iris Skye Eller, Jonathan Michael Fielder, Isabel Daniela Fonseca, Savannah Noel Greer, Savannah Ann Grogan, Eduardo Fabian Guijosa, Vanessa Lea Hamm, Katherine Faith Hankins, Grayson Cole Huffman, Sophia Louise Kiser, Evan Blake Lambert, Kendrick Romello Leeper, Aiden Kyle Libero, Joshua Stephen Lipscomb, Alexis Luna, Emily Faith Mabe, Hayley Elizabeth Martin, Arianna Leigh Miller, Grayson Lee Miller, Kaylee Grace Money, Jacob Lee Pennington, John Fields Perkins, Paul Eugene Phillips, Ricky Ray Poe, Chandler Jared Price, Charlie Elias Reed, Lindsey Paige Robinson, Molly Faith Rupard, Natalie Marie Scogin, Maria Hope Shatley, Willard Bryan Sheets, Richard Silva-Jimenez, Nathan Paul Stidhams, Hailey Anne Vandergraff, Emilee Nicole Williams, Rebecka Donelle Wonsick, and Ryan Jeffrey Wyatt.
Dean’s List: Roberto Acevedo, Chase Jonathan Baldwin, Antonia Jada Contreras, Kenzee Charlotte Denza, Lily Ann Gardner, Joshua Clate Goodman, Robert Joseph Heavner, Joshua Morgan Hurley, Caroline Deanna Jones, Charles Philip Kaczmarek, Aubreana Faith Lovell, Christian Luna, Abigail Katherine McClure, William Reef Minerva, Hollie Dawn Moretz, Tiffany Nicole Mount, James Allen Osborne, Alexis Marie Peterson, Morgan Caroline Phipps, Breanna Hope Rash, Emma Jeanne Rhoades, Jacquelin Ruiz-Lara, Samantha Marie Trivette, Martisha Marie Turner, and Clarissa Brooklyn Wiles.
Wilkes County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Cassie Paige Adams, Leia Kelly Adams, Samantha Ann Amburn, Karlie Don Anderson, Kristi Anderson, Ethan Ryan Atwood, Presley Ericson Barker, Trace Elliott Bentley, Kaitlyn N. Black, William Noah Blackburn, Luke Carson Blake, Matthew Dean Blankenship, Erik Nathan Boles, Charles Bryson Bowers, Breanna Dawn Bratton, Jacob Tyler Brown, Zachary K. Brown, Dillon Gray Bullard, Hannah Ellen Bumgarner, Jared Denny Bumgarner, Jacob Michael Call, Miles Lee Childress, Jaime Lynn Christy, Calvin Levi Church, Christian Joseph Church, Lacey Madison Church, Devin Owen Courtner, Sydni Hope Critcher, James McKinley Curry, Dorthyalice M. Cyrus, Jacob A. Dimmette, Isaac Scott Edmiston, Lillie K. Faw, Andrew Broughton Ferguson, Gabrielle Katlyn Foster, Nicholas Austin Fox, Caydia Friberg, Tommy Lee Gant, Tyler Jacob Glen, Jennifer Gonzalez-Ortiz, Zane Thomas Graybeal, Isabella Greene, McKenzie Nicole Greer, Zane Allen Gunn, Kailyn Rose Gwyn, Taylor Elizabeth Harrold, Chandra Felice Hendrix, Susana E. Hernandez, Grady Preston Holleman, Jashim Howlader, Mickala Jesel, Brody Chase Johnson, Dalton Maclaine Johnson, Tate Clifton Johnson, Daniel James Jolin, Eh Mu Ku, Benjamin Grey Longbottom, Lexie Rae Love, Evan Raymond Mang, Jackson Martin, Heather Nicole McGuire, Steven Forrest Miles, Brittany Nicole Miller, Cassidy Brooke Miller, Hunter Blaine Miller, Vivian Van Nguyen, Zachary Jayce Nichols, Arizona Mystique O'Neal, Heli Pinalbhai Patel, Anthony Perales-Cabrera, Meredith Paige Phillips, Sophia Marie Pontzer, Halden Larry Pruitt, McKinley Wayne Queen, Cheryl Marie Rambo, Samuel James Rhodes, Chase Nathaniel Richardson, Natalie Elizabeth Roberts, Epiphany May Roten, Madison Taylore Shatley, Sydney Elizabeth Sheets, Tori Sierra Sheets, Jack Alexander Shepherd, Cole Garrett Shumate, Lydia Grace Shumate, Stacie Lea Shumate, Summer Briann Sparks, Jacob Davis Spriggs, Kelly Stevens, Tori Elizabeth Teague, Shaina Treadaway, Dacey Danielle Triplett, Austin Wayne Triplette, Trendon Seth Wagoner, Madison Leann Ward, Thomas Kyle Watts, Hunter Matthew Wayne, Jared Taylor Wentz, Lily Abigail Weston, Brittany Nicole White, Carmen Marie Whiteford, Kaylee Tristen Wiles, Autumn Marie Williams, Matthew Trevor Williams, Rebekah Leigh Wilson, and Hope Alexis Yates.
Dean’s List: Sasha Lynn Alexander, Lucas Seth Anderson, Cynthia Charlene Baker, Kylei Alixandria Barbosa, Austin Ray Barker, Alexander Frederick Bauer, Colby Scott Bauguess, Christel Benge, Wyatt James Benton, Abigail Nicole Billings, Jennifer Lynn Bolick, Logan Drake Bowlin, Jacob Alexander Brown, Alexa Taylor Church, Kayla Noel Clark, Allena Elizabeth Coffey, Emily Nicole Dancy, Brendan Carter Davis, Sally Ann Denny, Alex Tyler Duffield, Alexis Mae Eads, Logan Charles Goss, Aaron Christopher Hamby, Danielle Faith Hammond, Briana Raquel Hart, Benjamin James Huffman, Gabrielle Paige Jennings, James Kevin Johnson, Jordan Robert Johnson, Noah Clay Johnson, Samuel James Johnston, Karah Leann Kennedy, Kristen Faith Kilby, Zoe Marie Lebkuecher, Annabelle Marie Lewis, Brittany Marie Luffman, Keith L. Luna-Morales, Joseph Garry Lunsford, Marli Jeanne McGarvin, Emily Brooke McGrady, Monica Vanessa Meyer, Dalton Russell Miller, Taylor Lee Moore, Amanda Moran, Angie McNeil Nichols, Raymond Cean O'Grady, Mariana Olvera-Buitron, Blake Edwin Owens, Peyton Chandler Paisley, Derek Ryan Pennington, Haley Perez, Ian C. Pless, Sierra Marie Reynolds, Justin Alejandro Rivera, Caleb Matthew Roten, Meghan Renee' Royal, Deanna Marie Ruggiero, Angela Dawn Scott, Benjamin Steven Searcy, Blake Austin Shinn, Allison Faith Shumate, Nathanial Adam Shumate, Amber Nicole Sloan, Kimberly Sabrina Sloan, Amber Nicole Smyers, Cody Dexter Stanley, Samantha Maria-Louisa Stoneburner, Logan Haywood Stuckey, Kristen Leighann Sturgill, Destiny Faith Torrence, Samantha Ann Wagoner, Jared Sullivan Walker, Haleigh Renee Webb, Vernon Ricardo Wilson, Amber Saige Winters, and John Grayson Yates.
Alexander County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Marlena Leora Mudd.
Dean’s List: Evan Delmar Chapman, Luke Austin Davis, Gracee Gayle Millsaps, Heinz Christian Spitzky, and Colby Dale Wike.
Avery County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Ariel Lee Horney and Andrew Clark Pastusic.
Burke County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Aidan Edward Smith.
Cabarrus County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Emma Grace Shue
Caldwell County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Samantha Grace Hohm and Tanya Elaine Moore.
Dean’s List: Ethan Alexander Oliver, Andrew Darrin Smith, and Joshua Caleb Wheeler.
Catawba County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Jacob Thomas Mull and Austin Lee Petree.
Dean’s List: Devin Wayne Jones, Isaac James Lidke, and Michael James Miller.
Chapel Hill students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Calli Rose Tarallo.
Davidson County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
Dean’s List: Taylor Marie Anderson.
Davie County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
Dean’s List: Brandi Elizabeth Falder.
Forsyth County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Annalese Marie Bovender and Amanda Templeton.
Henderson County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: David Tanner Mathis
Iredell County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Allison Paige Cook, Lindsey Cheyanne Johnson, Raegan Lane Johnson, Grace Marie Manners, Jordan Lyn Lasage Marvin, Brandi Dyan Miller, Silvia Guadalupe Nunez, and Hannah Claire Williams.
Dean’s List: Zackary Wyatt Cartner, Evan Lee Gibson, Kyler Jason Kemp, and Lucas Dylan Sloan.
Surry County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Kristina Lee Anderson, Traci Balance, Paul Zane Cooper, Jason Edgar Hubbard, and Anthony Josef Mace.
Dean’s List: Destiny Hope Amburn, Brandon Black, Bryson Wayne Calloway, Tyler Christopher Couch, Kamden Makayla Kimmer, Jennifer Macie Linley, Jacob D. Perry, Maribel Rayo, and Tristan Nathaniel Talley.
Watauga County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Samantha Jane Alexander, Dustin Lee Canter, Blake Allen Norvell, Austin Brian Phillips, and Carson Walker Smith.
Dean’s List: Liz Mi Duarte and Brianna Kathleen Livingston.
Yadkin County students qualifying for the fall 2021 semester
President’s List: Michael Aaron Arbgast, Dakota N. Baker, Kara Nicole Bray, Christian Malachi Casstevens, Ashley Irlan Cave, Alexander Sinclair Conley, James Waylon Ireland, Vaughn Lewis Jochens, Tabitha Dena McConkey, Skyler Renae Raines, Becky Galeana Sanchez, and James Travis Yates.
Dean’s List: Courtney Raquel Adkins, Karsyn Michelle Bates, George Lee Couch, Sawyer Davis, Kelsey Nicole Shore, Mason Monroe Swaim, Zachary Hunter Tilley, and Beau Edward Webb.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
