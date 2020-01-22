WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College recognizes outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the fall 2018 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Ashe County students qualifying for the fall 2019 semester
President’s List: Jonathan William-Haynes Baker, Osvaldo Barcenas-Oviedo, Rebekah Nichol Blair, Megan Elizabeth Bledsoe, Allison M. Brown, Emma Joelle Cambre, Kaylee Madison Campbell, Sarah Isabella Corley, Thomas D. Crilly, Molly Mae Dawes, Tommy Isaac Dollar, Emmitt Jeffery Friesland, Carrie Noel Gambill, Veronica Yvette Garcia, Eric P. Giers, Bradley Tyler Harmon, Hollie Michelle Harris, Noah Wyatt Johnson, Katelyn Brooke Johnson, Joshua Ryan Knapp, Cody Carlyle Lamkin, Hannah Maree Little, Aaron Michael Martin, Heather Dianne May, Jacob Tyler Milam, Victoria Elizabeth Osborne, Brandi Parrish, Fernando Ramirez, Heather Rose Rowland, Christopher Mason Shumate, Tonya Renee Sizemore, Elva Jacqulyn Swibold, Wesley Marc Waddell, Elizabeth Grace Wallace, Bailey Laurell Witherspoon.
Dean’s List: Hannah Sue Barker, Sebrina Paige Brooks, Gabriel Alexander Cambre, Dawn Benedict Crawford, Ashley Leeuna Denny, Arianna Leigh Dillard, Gabrielle Mari Hamm, Caleb Allen Harless, Jessica Marie Hartzog, Travis Braxton Hill, Zachary James Holman, Sydney June Jarrett, Tanner Glenn Kilby, Margaret Stuart Knight, Joseph Alexander Lacroix, Emma Uzella Lewis, Jessica Christina Lowman, Nicole Marie Mast, Kaitlyn Marie Miller, Virginia Nicole Miller, Leanna Belle Miller, Christopher Lucus Parsons, Luke A. Roten, Allison Diamond Roten, Jessica Ranney Russell, Gideon Lukas Spendlove, Heather Leigh Tate, Matthew Cory Treva, Rayna Shianne Walker, Harli M. Walton, Carolina Jennette Weinberger, Garrett Alexander Wood, Saylar Victoria Wyatt.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce.
WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
