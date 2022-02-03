WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College has announced the 2021-2022 Grace and Greene Shepherd scholarship recipients. The following students each received $1,000; Maci Adams, Purlear; Madison Grayum, North Wilkesboro; Joseph Lunsford, Moravian Falls; Anna Phillips, McGrady; William Prevette, Ronda; and Trenton Rhodes, Wilkesboro.
Maci Adams, a graduate of West Wilkes High School, is pursuing an Associate in Science Degree in General Education-Nursing and plans to pursue a career in healthcare. Adams states, “Being a Wilkes County native, Wilkes Community College was my first choice to pursue my degree. I’m very close to family and would be hesitant to leave them to attend college elsewhere. This scholarship will help with the purchase of books and other class materials as I pursue a future career in healthcare. I truly hope that one day I will be able to pay it forward and help future students the way this scholarship has helped me and others. I look forward to serving others in my community.”
Madison Grayum, a graduate of North Wilkes High School, is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree at Wilkes Community College. Grayum enjoys taking care of animals and after graduation plans to further her education to become a veterinarian.
Joseph Lunsford, a graduate of Wilkes Central High School, is pursuing an Associate in Science degree at Wilkes Community College. Lunsford is enrolled in the Radiography program with future plans entering the workforce as a Radiology Technologist.
Anna Phillips, a graduate of North Wilkes High School, is in her second year at Wilkes Community College where she is pursuing an Associate in General Education RIBN. Phillips is also dual enrolled in the RIBN program at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Phillips states, “Receiving a scholarship has been a tremendous financial help to me and my family.”
William Prevette, a graduate of East Wilkes High School, is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree from Wilkes Community College with plans to transfer to a four-year university to study sound engineering and production. He currently serves on the audio/visual team at his church, where he is responsible for editing and uploading the church’s audio services online; as well as assisting with their YouTube channel. “Receiving this scholarship for two years in a row, is helping me achieve my dream of obtaining my degree and will help me get a job and be self-sufficient,” stated Prevette.
Trenton Rhodes, a graduate of East Wilkes High School, is pursuing an Associate in Engineering degree at Wilkes Community College. After graduation he plans to further his education at a four-year university and receive a degree in Civil Engineering.
The Grace and Greene Shepherd scholarship was established in 2017 thanks to a gift made to the college from the estate of Carol Madge Shepherd in memory of her parents John Greene and Grace Jennings Shepherd. It is awarded to four deserving students, one from each of the Wilkes County high schools annually.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
