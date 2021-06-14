WILKESBORO, N.C. – Wilkes Community College recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of students through the President’s List and the Dean’s List each fall and spring semester. The students on the spring 2021 semester President’s and Dean’s lists are grouped by home county.
To qualify for the President’s List, full-time students must achieve a 4.0-grade point average, complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and be awarded all “A’s.”
To qualify for the Dean’s List, full-time students must complete 12 or more semester hours of college-level courses (excluding credit by examination) and have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, with no grade below a “B.”
Ashe County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Dylan Chase Anderson, Grassy Creek; Autumn Brooke Blackburn, Jefferson; Allison M. Brown, Fleetwood; Emma Joelle Cambre, Jefferson; Katy Joy Cotton, Grassy Creek; Wyatt M. Cox, Jefferson; Kristi Drake, West Jefferson; Melissa Brown Edwards, West Jefferson; Dustin Lee Farmer, Warrensville; Noah Paul Farmer, West Jefferson; Noah Micheal Fields, Laurel Springs; Veronica Yvette Garcia, Warrensville; Tanner Phillip Grogan, West Jefferson; Bradley Tyler Harmon, Warrensville; Brittany Nicole Hayes, Laurel Springs; Sophia Louise Kiser, Jefferson; Cody Carlyle Lamkin, Lansing; Olivia Elizabeth Lewis, Lansing; Christian Luna, West Jefferson; Emily Faith Mabe, Laurel Springs; Abigail Katherine McClure, Lansing; Grayson Lee Miller, West Jefferson; Nathaniel Ethan Miller, Crumpler; Chandler Jared Price, Todd; Andrew Simon Rowland, Crumpler; Amber Nicole Scogin, Warrensville; Maria Hope Shatley, Jefferson; Richard Silva-Jimenez, West Jefferson; Martisha Marie Turner, West Jefferson; Ryan Jeffrey Wyatt, Laurel Springs.
Dean’s List: Madison M. Avery, Jefferson; Thomas Clark Ballard, West Jefferson; Antonia Jada Contreras, West Jefferson; Destiny Renee Edwards, West Jefferson; Isabel Daniela Fonseca, Laurel Springs; Kennedy Elizabeth Houck, West Jefferson; Caroline Deanna Jones, Lansing; Joseph Alexander Lacroix, Jefferson; Evan Blake Lambert, West Jefferson; Emma Uzella Lewis, West Jefferson; Jackson Samuel Little, Jefferson; James Allen Osborne, Jefferson; Faith Elizabeth Padgett, Fleetwood; Amy Sienna Patrick, Creston; Jacob Lee Pennington. Jefferson; Erin Kincaid Phipps, Crumpler; Luke Wade Poe, Lansing; Savannah Faye Pruitt, Laurel Springs; Dyanna Leigh Shatley, Fleetwood; Seth Allen Sheets, Jefferson; Heather Leigh Tate, Crumpler; Ashley Delana Tilley, Jefferson; Skyler Braid Vannoy, Jefferson; Adam Keith Widner, West Jefferson; Nichole Krysten Wilson, Warrensville; Garrett Alexander Wood, Warrensville.
Alexander County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Colt Lane Cline, Hiddenite; Kendra Fox, Taylorsville; Tanya Marie Fox, Hiddenite; Devin Lee Honeycutt, Taylorsville; Samantha Lambert, Hiddenite; Lexsis Elizabeth Mayberry, Taylorsville; Michael Allen Phillips, Taylorsville; Lauren Cade Terrell, Taylorsville; Valorie Elise Wheeler, Taylorsville; Colby Dale Wike, Hiddenite.
Dean’s List: Janah Nicole Bucknum, Taylorsville; Julie Annette Davis, Taylorsville; Sierra Michelle Hall, Hiddenite; Cheyenne Faith Handy, Taylorsville; Montana Leeann Handy, Taylorsville; David Bradley Milam, Taylorsville; Gracee Gayle Millsaps, Hiddenite; Miranda Jeanette Shaffer, Hiddenite.
Alleghany County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Paige Madison Billings, Sparta; Colleen Ainsley Cassell, Glade Valley; Cody Lee Chamberlain, Glade Valley; Lindsey Mae Evans, Glade Valley; Katherine Leigh Gibson, Ennice; Emily Kaitlyn Joines, Sparta; Brandon Thomas Nichols, Sparta; Sierra Danielle Parks, Sparta; Adam Tyler Pruitt, Glade Valley; Mireyda Renteria Cruz, Sparta; Isabella Nicole Wyatt, Sparta.
Dean’s List: Chelsie Ann Bobbitt, Ennice; Hanna Starr Debord, Piney Creek; Bailey McKenzie Gates, Piney Creek; Tiffany Paige Hamm-Gentry, Glade Valley; Abigail Faith Hawks, Ennice; Jesse Allen McCall, Sparta; Simone Gabrielle McFarland, Sparta; Cindy Renee Pierce, Sparta; Kayleigh Renee Pierce, Sparta; Cecilia Torres Madrigal, Sparta.
Avery County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
Dean’s List: Ariel Lee Horney, Newland.
Burke County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Savannah Leigh Ann Puckett, Connelly Springs.
Caldwell County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Ethan Alexander Oliver, Lenoir
Catawba County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Austin Lee Petree, Hickory.
Dean’s List: Robert Eric Wiles, Hickory.
Davidson County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
Dean’s List: Taylor Marie Anderson, Lexington.
Davie County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
Dean’s List: Jennifer Aguilar, Mocksville; Joseph Daniel Cartner, Mocksville.
Forsyth County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Carlee McKenzi Burton, Clemmons; Amanda Templeton, Kernersville.
Dean’s List: Adam Robert McDuffee, Lewisville; Gabriel Eric McDuffee, Lewisville; Samuel Elijah Reynoso, Winston Salem.
Iredell County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Zackary Wyatt Cartner, Harmony; Brandi Elizabeth Falder, Statesville; Savannah Logan Liles, Statesville; Kaitlyn Deanne Morrison, Statesville; Addison Pennell, Olin; Sabrina Joleigh Ray, Union Grove.
Dean’s List: Kayla Ashton Baugus, Statesville; Morgan Nicole Blevins, Statesville; Evan Lee Gibson, Statesville; Kristen Burwell Hubbard, Statesville; Montserrat Moreno, Olin; Lucas Dylan Sloan, Olin; Hope Renee Ward, Statesville.
Stokes County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
Dean’s List: Kamryn Alysa Semones, Pinnacle.
Surry County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Paul Zane Cooper, Elkin; Jason Edgar Hubbard, Mount Airy; Jennifer Macie Linley, Elkin.
Dean’s List: Kamden Makayla Kimmer, State Road.
Watauga County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Victoria Hayden Branch, Boone; Dustin Lee Canter, Boone; Courtney Ann Fulton, Boone; Meaghan Elizabeth Talbert, Boone.
Dean’s List: Randi L. Greenlee, Boone; Aaron Christopher Hamby, Boone; Amanda Jean Holman, Deep Gap.
Wilkes County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Lexie Denise Alexander, Wilkesboro; Samantha Ann Amburn, Millers Creek; Arturo Adam Arguello, Wilkesboro; Gracie Mae Blackburn, North Wilkesboro; Matthew Dean Blankenship, Ferguson; Tanya Ladd Blankenship, McGrady; Erik Nathan Boles, Wilkesboro; Charles Bryson Bowers, Millers Creek; Logan Drake Bowlin, Moravian Falls; Kara Nicole Bray, Millers Creek; Nicolia Debty Miller Briggs, Wilkesboro; Sarah Elizabeth Brondos, Wilkesboro; Jacob Tyler Brown, Millers Creek; Kelsey Victoria Call, North Wilkesboro; Kendra Elizabeth Carter, Wilkesboro; Bethany Ann Church, North Wilkesboro; Megan Faith Church, Ferguson; Jason Lee Clarke, McGrady; Devin Owen Courtner, North Wilkesboro; Dayshia Elizabeth Cowles, North Wilkesboro; Hope Crawford, Purlear; Sydni Hope Critcher, Millers Creek; Lauren Alise Eller, North Wilkesboro; Andrew Broughton Ferguson, North Wilkesboro; Maddison Scott Frazier, Wilkesboro; Caydia Friberg, Moravian Falls; Jennifer Gonzalez-Ortiz, Millers Creek; Kailyn Rose Gwyn, North Wilkesboro; Deanna Reavill Hackett, Millers Creek; Ashley Irene Hall, Wilkesboro; Danielle Faith Hammond, Hays; Amanda Sheree Hampton, Roaring River; Connor Andrew Hartley, Ferguson; Sandra Elizeth Hernandez, Moravian Falls; Selena Ashae Hernandez-Tovar, Thurmond; Dylan Allen Hill, Wilkesboro; Joshua Nathaniel Holmes, North Wilkesboro; Ethan Thomas Hurley, Wilkesboro; Benton David Isaacs, Purlear; Lacey Webb Kilby, North Wilkesboro; Kristen Faith Kilby, Millers Creek; Zandra Victoria Laws, Boomer; Seirra Monique Lilly, North Wilkesboro; Benjamin Grey Longbottom, Hays; Lexie Rae Love, Millers Creek; Jonathan Lugo-Parra, North Wilkesboro; Bria Ashlyn Lyons, Moravian Falls; Cynthia Esmeralda Maciel, North Wilkesboro; Jayme Laine Martin, Purlear; Kenia Martinez-Soto, Ronda; Daniel Thomas Mathis, Roaring River; Lauren Ashley Mathis, Hays; Callie Joines McNeil, Purlear; Landry Tucker McNeil, Millers Creek; Chloe Kaylee Mendrala, Wilkesboro; Johana Raquel Meyer, North Wilkesboro; Hunter Blaine Miller, Millers Creek; Taylor Lee Moore, North Wilkesboro; Sharon Jane Morales, North Wilkesboro; Jessa L. Muller, Moravian Falls; Raymond Cean O’Grady, Millers Creek; Robert William Pack, North Wilkesboro; Allison Michelle Parker, Wilkesboro; Victoria Gail Parsons, Purlear; Taylor D. Patton, Wilkesboro; Kobe Mason Pennington, Millers Creek; Anthony Perales-Cabrera, Wilkesboro; Diane W. Phipps, Purlear; Lauren Ashly Phipps, Purlear; Roger Dale Queen, Millers Creek; Cloey Savannah Rash, Millers Creek; Andrew Chase Rhoades, North Wilkesboro; Alyssa Jade Royal, Millers Creek; Ashley Nicole Royal, Wilkesboro; Steven Eugene Russell, Roaring River; Marlinda Santiago, North Wilkesboro; Rachel Edwards Shatley, Wilkesboro; Eli Christian Shell, Millers Creek; Ashley Greene Shew, North Wilkesboro; Isis Danielle Smith, North Wilkesboro; Amber N. Souther, Ferguson; Shaina Treadaway, North Wilkesboro; Dacey Danielle Triplett, Ferguson; Trendon Seth Wagoner, North Wilkesboro; Zackary Wagoner, McGrady; Tammie Kay Watson, North Wilkesboro; Thomas Kyle Watts, Millers Creek; Heidi Cherish Whittington, Wilkesboro; Kaylee Tristen Wiles, North Wilkesboro; Heather Danielle Wolfe, Boomer.
Dean’s List: Lucy Albanil, North Wilkesboro; Lucas Seth Anderson, Wilkesboro; Joseph Connor Andreski, Wilkesboro; Kimran Brooke Bauguess, North Wilkesboro; Abigail Nicole Billings, Traphill; Andrew Otto Boggs, North Wilkesboro; Ariana Gabrielle Brooks, North Wilkesboro; Zachary K. Brown, North Wilkesboro; Mindy Darla Brown, North Wilkesboro; Haylie Elizabeth Brown, North Wilkesboro; Holly Ann Broyhill, Traphill; Angellica Paige Burr, Millers Creek; Rebecca Ann Carl, Roaring River; Asia Marie Castilleja, Millers Creek; Sydney Wooten Chambers, Ferguson; Miles Lee Childress, Purlear; Kennedy Elizabeth Collins, Wilkesboro; Cassandra L. Crislip, North Wilkesboro; Michael Andrew Curran, Wilkesboro; Justus Duane Dancy, Traphill; Jacqueline Yessenia Diaz-Ortiz, Roaring River; Alex Tyler Duffield, Millers Creek; Isaac Scott Edmiston, Moravian Falls; Monica Lynn Eller, Moravian Falls; Brittany Denise Eller, Wilkesboro; Tyler Jacob Glen, North Wilkesboro; Zane Thomas Graybeal, Wilkesboro; McKenzie Nicole Greer, North Wilkesboro; Sabrina Hatley, Millers Creek; Aaron Matthew Haymore, North Wilkesboro; Bethany Aleia Hendren, Roaring River; Brandon David Eugene Hutchins, North Wilkesboro; Noah Clay Johnson, North Wilkesboro; Daniel James Jolin, Wilkesboro; Jonathan Wayne Latos, North Wilkesboro; Caitlin E. Laws, North Wilkesboro; Daria Rene Layell, Ronda; Hannah Dawn McNeil, Roaring River; Hailei Brooke Miller, Hays; Rickylee Hope Minton, Hays; Grace Riley Morgan, North Wilkesboro; Miralem Okic, Wilkesboro; Arizona Mystique O’Neal, Wilkesboro; Isha Prashant Parikh, Millers Creek; Erica E. Parsons, Millers Creek; Haley Perez, North Wilkesboro; Allyson Lorena Perryman, North Wilkesboro; Halden Larry Pruitt, Millers Creek; Cheryl Marie Rambo, North Wilkesboro; Skyra Marie Rash, North Wilkesboro; Raeshell Racheal Reddick, North Wilkesboro; Sierra Marie Reynolds, North Wilkesboro; Josh Saffold, Wilkesboro; Angela Dawn Scott, Wilkesboro; Benjamin Robert Sebastian, Hays; Madison Taylore Shatley, North Wilkesboro; Abigail Janae Sheets, Wilkesboro; Cassie Marie Shepard, North Wilkesboro; Hannah Nichole Shumate, North Wilkesboro; Jacob Hunter Smith, Hays; Allison Kay Smith, Roaring River; Summer Briann Sparks, Boomer; Cody Dexter Stanley, North Wilkesboro; Logan Haywood Stuckey, North Wilkesboro; Amber Burnside Toombs, McGrady; Brian Douglas Tyler, Wilkesboro; Samantha Ann Wagoner, Hays; Noah Ethan Warren, Millers Creek; Lily Abigail Weston, Boomer; Zebulon Jake Wilcox, North Wilkesboro; Edna Ann Williams, Purlear.
Yadkin County students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: George Lee Couch, Yadkinville; Destiny Leigh Diclemente, Yadkinville; Adelajda Karola Gonzalez-Banasik, Yadkinville; Sierra Jane Shumate, Jonesville; Rhyne Alexandra Stewart, Boonville.
Dean’s List: Whitley Ruth Crater, Yadkinville; Lauren McKinley Parks, Hamptonville; Beau Edward Webb, East Bend.
Douglas Arkansas students qualifying for the spring 2021 semester
President’s List: Eric Richard Blevins, Douglas.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
