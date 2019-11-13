WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College appointed six students to the Student Ambassadors Program for the 2019-2020 school year.
Morgan Staley, coordinator of recruiting, serves as the program advisor. The following Wilkes Community College students have been selected as 2019-2020 Student Ambassadors.
Cody Lamkin of Ashe County is pursuing degrees in both diesel & heavy equipment technology and automotive systems technology. After graduation, he is planning to work at a diesel shop for a few years before opening his own business.
Breanna Laws of Wilkes County is currently pursuing her associate in arts degree. She plans to transfer to Appalachian State University to pursue a B.S.B.A. in finance and banking and minor in accounting. Laws hopes to have a career in financial management.
Hailey Hogan of Hays is currently completing her associate in arts degree. Hogan is a student at Wilkes Early College High School and will also be graduating with an Early Childhood Education certificate. She plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a degree in education.
Brian Foster of Hays is completing his associate in science degree. He is planning to earn a bachelor’s degree in atmospheric sciences at N.C. State University then continue with a master’s degree later on. His goal is to start out working for a news station and eventually work for The Weather Channel.
Cody Hartley of Ferguson, N.C., is pursuing his associate in arts degree. He is a student at Wilkes Early College High School. Hartley intends to transfer to Appalachian State University to complete a bachelor’s degree in education, then continue on to complete a master’s degree in education. He is planning to become a history teacher.
Angela Torres of Lenoir is pursuing a degree in diesel & heavy equipment technology. She plans to become a diesel technician after graduation and hopes to open her own shop one day.
Student ambassadors receive a $500 scholarship for each semester they serve as an ambassador. The Kulynych Foundation funds the scholarships awarded to the student ambassadors.
Pete Kulynych is recognized as a Wilkes Community College Heritage Society member. The Heritage Society recognizes individuals who have included the college in their estate planning. The Kulynych Fund has been established, and the interest of that fund will support the Pete Kulynych Leadership Scholarships each year for students participating in the WCC Ambassadors Program.
“The student ambassadors are able to connect with both students and faculty on campus, while also gaining leadership experience,” Staley said. “We at WCC are so thankful for all of their efforts and the time they spend serving our students and campus.”
Students selected to serve as Wilkes Community College Student Ambassadors represent the college in an official capacity at special events throughout the year. Student ambassadors will bring leadership skills to their new role and provide an invaluable service by serving as liaisons between the college, its students and the community. Ideal ambassadors are service-oriented, committed to creating change in their community, and excited to share their experiences at Wilkes Community College with others.
The Student Ambassadors Program brings together students from various academic disciplines and cultural backgrounds and serves to cultivate role models and mentors within the student population. The program enriches and enhances communication skills, personal growth and professional development among its members while creating long-lasting ties with Wilkes Community College. Other benefits from serving as a student ambassador are leadership development, resume enhancement, student ambassador attire and tuition assistance.
The following criteria determine the eligibility for students to serve as ambassadors:
- Completing an application;
- Having a 3.0 GPA for induction;
- Maintaining a minimum 2.75 GPA;
- Completing 12 credit hours or one semester at WCC;
- Signing a statement of intent committing to serve a complete academic year or until graduation; and
- Demonstrating a positive attitude, strong leadership and communication skills, and unwavering ethical behavior.
Other responsibilities of student ambassadors include representing the college by helping with student orientations, campus tours, visits by dignitaries, student assistance on the first day of each semester and other duties as assigned by the program advisor. They will also help with WCC Foundation events such as MerleFest.
Students who were interested in the Student Ambassadors Program were required to submit an application in February 2019. After the packets were reviewed by the selection committee, the committee interviewed potential ambassadors and made its selections. Six new ambassadors serve the Wilkes Campus. Once the selected ambassadors accepted the position and signed a statement of intent, they began their official duties in the summer of 2019.
For more information about the WCC Student Ambassadors Program, contact Morgan Staley at (336) 838-6509 or mfbarnette687@wilkescc.edu.
For more information on becoming a member of the WCC Heritage Society, please contact Allison Philips, at (336) 838-6491 or allison.phillips@wilkescc.edu.
