The Ashe Campus of Wilkes Community College congratulates their recent Nurse Aide I program graduates taught by instructors Regan Perry, R.N., B.S.N., N.C.S.N. and Shannon Venditelli, R.N. The students are Emily Church, Shea Cullifer, Eric Giers and Tammy Mallette of Ashe County; Jessenia Guzman of Alleghany County and Kelly Cox of Wilkes County.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
