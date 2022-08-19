WILKESBORO – The Wilkes Community College Board of Trustees met on Thursday, August 11, at the Ashe Campus.
The business session began with the approval of the minutes from April 7, May 13, and June 9, 2022, meetings.
Buildings and Grounds Committee
Approval of Change in Funding for Herring Hall Cosmetology Project - Colleges recently received updated guidance from the Office of State Budget and Management and the NC Community College System Office on the use of State Capital and Infrastructure Funds that were included in the 2021-2023 biennial state budget: This new guidance allows the use of state capital funds to replace college institutional funds for the cost escalation on the cosmetology project.
Upon recommendation from the building and grounds committee, the board approved revising the funding plan for the cosmetology renovation project to allocate $684,804 from State Capital and Infrastructure Funds and reduce the allocation of WCC institutional funds by the same amount.
Finance Committee
The board received updates on Herring Hall renovations, accessible restrooms project, county budget appropriations, and the state budget.
The board gave authority to the finance committee to approve the 2022-2023 state budget allocation and other budget-related items that require action before the board’s October meeting, reporting the same at the October meeting.
The state budget was finalized on July 11. The budget includes adjustments for 2022-2023 since this is the second year in the biennial budget. Highlights of the budget adjustments impacting WCC include the following: 3.5 percent salary increase for community college faculty/staff; Funding for market rate salary adjustments; Increased funding support for the Small Business Center.
The 2021-2022 Annual Fund drive raised $67,493.50 that supports WCC students through the food pantry, Study Abroad, SkillsUSA, GED/HiSet, Doc Watson Student Emergency, and unrestricted.
The Walker Center 2022-2023 season show tickets went on sale in July and August for the 2022-2023 season of shows at the Walker Center. The 2022-2023 Season Shows include Croce plays Croce, 50th Anniversary on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022; Lonestar on Oct. 28, 2022; Charles Billingsley’s “It’s Christmas Time Again” on Dec. 1, 2022; Karen Mills (Comedian) on Feb. 23, 2023; Malpass Brothers, Appalachian Road Show and Teea Goans on March 10, 2023; and Sail On: A Tribute to the Beach Boys on May 12, 2023. Additional shows include Winter Holiday Laser Celebration on Dec. 9, 2022; and Ladies 80's Night with The Breakfast Club on Feb. 3, 2023.
Personnel Committee
For the 2022-2023 year, and by recommendation of the nominating committee, the board of trustees named Jay Vannoy to serve as chairperson; Larry Stone as vice-chairperson; and Josh Roten as secretary to the board.
New employees since the board last met include Cody Ashley, Custodian; Lauren Boyles, Director of Radiography Program; Tamara Beck, Dean of Health Sciences; Natalie Tribble, Career Coach; Danielle Parlier, Administrative Assistant for BPST; Matt Ham, Lead Instructor, Automotive Systems Technology; Caleb Marsh, Dean of the Ashe Campus; Kari Johnson, Instructor, Cosmetology, Ashe Campus; Randall McNeil, Instructor, Information Technology; Cliff Berry, Lead Instructor History; and Summer Jolly, Lead Instructor, Biology.
Employees assuming new roles at WCC are as follows: Vickie Bell has assumed the role of Director of Respiratory Therapy effective May 1, 2022, and Tonya Watson has assumed the role of Coordinator of Cosmetology effective June 1, 2022.
Resignations received since the board last met include Kendra Perkins, Director of Curriculum and Student Services, Ashe Campus, effective May 31, 2022; Spencer Dagenhardt, Lead Instructor, Diesel/Heavy Equipment/Construction Equip./Agriculture Systems, effective May 31, 2022; Jenny Webb, SAGE Program, Academic Specialist, effective May 31, 2022; Heather Johnson, SAGE Program Educational Advisor, effective May 31, 2022; Anthony Davis, Custodian, effective June 30, 2022; Mike Murphy, Instructor Diesel and Heavy Equipment, effective July 31, 2022; Jessica Wyatt, Lead Instructor, History, effective July 31, 2022; Hunter Norris, Instructor, Psychology, effective July 31, 2022; Nate Richardson, Lead Instructor, Spanish, effective July 31, 2022; Evan Gray, Instructor, English, Ashe Campus, effective July 31, 2022; and Dawn Hendren, Instructor, Nursing, effective July 31, 2022.
Other personnel changes include the retirements of Becky Pilkington, Custodian, effective May 31, 2022; Miriam Little, Coordinator/Instructor, Cosmetology, effective July 31, 2022; and Michael Souther, Lead Instructor, Information Technology/Computer Programming, effective Aug. 31, 2022.
Chairperson’s Report
Jay Vannoy, board chair, shared details of the next trustee orientation/education session, that will be held, Sept. 7-9, 2022, in Asheville NC.
Chairman Vannoy confirmed the following reappointments to the WCC Board of Trustees: Josh Roten, Ashe County Commissioners; Terry Bumgarner, Wilkes County Commissioners; Dr. Alexander Erwin, Governor; and Bert Hall, Wilkes County Board of Education.
College President’s Report
Dr. Cox provided the board with an update from the NC Association of Community College Presidents (NCACCP). Dr. Cox will serve as President of the NCACCP for the next fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.
Dr. Cox stated William S. “Bill” Carver has been appointed as Interim President of the NC Community College System. President Stith resigned his position as system president effective July 20, 2022.
The WCC Board of Trustees will meet again on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at the Alleghany Center in Sparta, NC.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.