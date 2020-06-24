WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College officials extended congratulations to high school students who have earned certificates and degrees. These students have achieved academic success by getting a head start on their post-secondary plans, either to continue their education or launch their careers. These students have earned between 12-40 college credits while working towards the completion of their high school diploma. A certificate is typically four or five courses of 12 or more college credits, demonstrating foundational knowledge in an applied science program of study. These courses are taught in the high schools, online, and at the WCC campuses. We are proud of each student for beginning their college education with us and earning a credential.
Ashe County High School Students Receiving Certificates: Colby Glenn Baldwin, Plant Production; Mahaley Cronk, Criminal Justice Technology and Charles David Lagasse, Business Administration.
High School Students Receiving an Associate in Arts Degree: William Calloway Purcell, Mountains to Sea School; Brittany Nicole Rutherford, Ashe County High School, Lilah Brooke Terrell, Creekside Christian Academy; Sarah Lynne Whittington, West Wilkes High School.
“We look forward to celebrating the achievements of additional high school students as they complete certificates, diplomas and associate degrees throughout the summer semester,” said Dr. Jeff Cox, WCC president.
