WILKESBORO – Wilkes Community College congratulates its most recent Nurse Aide I program graduates taught by instructor Sonya Jordan, R.N. The students are December Crockett, Wilkes County; Lauren Miller, Wilkes County; Trinidad Alberto Romero, Wilkes County; Patricia Ruggiero, Wilkes County; Noah Sparks, Wilkes County; and Christopher Trivette, Alexander County.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
