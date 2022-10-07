WILKESBORO — Golfers enjoyed a beautiful fall day at the Wilkes Community College Foundation’s 39th Annual Henry Moore Scholarship Golf Classic on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Oakwoods Country Club. There were 110 players participating. Proceeds from the tournament totaled over $50,000 which will provide scholarships to students who participate in the WCC Step Up Leadership program. Window World, Inc. was the lead sponsor for the tournament.
Since 1984, the Henry Moore Scholarship Golf Classic has contributed approximately $757,610 to the WCC Foundation in support of Wilkes Community College.
Ben Garrett, Golf Tournament Committee chairperson said, “The Henry Moore Scholarship Golf Classic is one of the longest-running golf tournaments in our area. I am grateful for the support of all the players, our sponsors, volunteers, and the committee members who helped make this year’s tournament such a great success.”
The winners of the 2022 competition include:
- First place gross: Ben Garrett, Chris Kennedy, Randy Brooks, Seth Rhoades
- First place net: Chad Brown, Landon Lynch, Arlen Rash, Michael VanHoy
- Second place gross: Chris Mastin, Jerry Johnson, Jeff Johnson, Ricky Brooks
- Second place net: David Mastin, Chris Bishop, Jay Vannoy, Jamie McBride
- Third place gross: James Joines, Charlie Wooten, Steve Bumgarner, Bill Isenhour
- Third place net: Jody Call, Evan Handy, Scotty Nichols, Randy Nichols
Event sponsors were Becky and Arnold Lakey, Carolina West Wireless, ECMD, Diane and Larry Stone, Bumgarner Services, Finley Properties, Joe Campbell Roofing, The Sterling Group, Brushy Mountain Smokehouse and Creamery, The Ragg Company, Pepsi, Rocky Hendrix, Budweiser/RH Barringer, and Phillips Cleaning Service.
Business Team Sponsors were Concorde Management Company, Cutting Edge Lawn – Danny Holman, dreamwalls/Gardner Glass Products, Skyline National Bank, US Foods, and Vannoy, Colvard, Triplett & Vannoy.
Business Sponsors were Brushy Mtn Powersports, CS Forester Benefits Group - Chuck Forester, and McNeill Chevrolet Buick and Nissan.
Hole Sponsors for the event were Linda Absher, Almost on the Lake, Atrium Health/Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, B&R Services, Blue Ridge Tractor, Abby and Gordon Burns, Carolina Realty, Inc., Don’s Seafood and Steak, Duane and Lee K Cornett, Natasha Evans/Carolina Realty, Jenny Hix and Kathryn Hix-Boyette, MECI & Associates, Inc., Peggy and Carl Swofford, and Wilkes Community College,
Other contributors to the event were Almost on the Lake, Boondocks Brewing, Coach’s Restaurant, John A. Walker Center, Lowes Foods, MerleFest, New River Brewing, Pencare, Pepsi, Tractor Supply, Mike Wingler, WCC Absher Bookstore, and Wilkes County Hardware.
Volunteers contributing their time and efforts to the tournament were Austin Anderson, Gordon Burns, Tina Granger, Steve Hall, Tabitha Hudler, Blaine Johnston, Ray Wingler, Arnold Lakey, Connie McNeill, Ann Parsons, Christy Perry, Susan Phillips, Ashley Van Hoy, Telana Wiles, and Wes Whitson.
WCC Foundation Golf Committee members: Chairman, Ben Garrett, Linda Absher, Evelyn Bumgarner, Danny Holman, Arnold Lakey, Jackie Mallory, Connie McNeill, and Phil Stevens.
The golf tournament is named for the late Henry Moore, who was instrumental in the establishment of Oakwoods Country Club and a strong supporter of the college. He was eager to assist with the planning of WCC’s first golf tournament, helping with the layout and details of the tournament as well as being the first player to sign up to play. Unfortunately, Henry Moore passed away a few months prior to that first tournament in 1984. Saddened by the loss of a great friend and supporter, the college officially named the tournament the Henry Moore Golf Classic in his memory.
For more information on making a donation to the WCC Foundation, contact the Wilkes Community College Foundation Office at 336-838-6491. Contributions may be sent to WCC Foundation, P.O. Box 120, Wilkesboro, N.C. 28697.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond. Established in 1965, WCC continues to build on a strong history of meeting the educational needs and cultural interests of our students, community, and workforce. WCC prepares learners for success in a dynamic world.
